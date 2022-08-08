Strokemakers ease to victory against youthful Checkendon side

HAMBLEDEN went down to a 109-run defeat away at WEST WYCOMBE last Sunday in a timed encounter.

Having won the toss West Wycombe captain Ryan Parrett opted to bat. Hambleden opened with Ary Paul who bowled tightly in his first spell, conceding just 13 runs in six overs, two of which were maidens.

Captain Nick Arnold replaced Paul, and had number two batsman Geoff Castle stumped by wicketkeeper Paul Richards on 13. At the other end Delaney Hanson also bowled tightly in a 10-over spell which resulted in the wicket of Parrett, caught on nine at extra cover by Dave Holloway.

Holloway bowled two overs without reward while Hanson replaced Arnold. Arnold returned to complete his spell before Paul returned and Hanson replaced Holloway.

Hanson bowled A Biffa on 29, finishing with two wickets for 60. Ibrah became the fourth wicket when Holloway ran him out with a direct hit from square leg.

Throughout the West Wycombe innings, opening batsman Jasper Chia-Croft had accumulated runs steadily, eventually being bowled by Paul on 101. Gavin Evans and Ben Woolams saw out the final few overs finishing on eight and two respectively as the hosts ended on 175-5 from 36 overs.

With only 10 men, Hambleden’s task was always going to be difficult, and it became harder when Phil Rosier was caught behind by wicketkeeper Castle on one, the first of Ibrah’s five wickets (5-14).

Sam Francis and Matt Murton steadied the innings until Francis was caught on 15 off Ibrah by Evans. Ibrah then bowled Martin Calder with his next ball, but Holloway survived his first delivery to avoid becoming the hat-trick wicket.

Ibrah then bowled Murton in his next over on 15. Evans replaced Ibrah and ended the 38-run partnership of Holloway and Hanson, having Hanson caught on 19 by Castle.

At the other end Parrett replaced Barrow and took Holloway’s wicket, caught on 26. Still needing 101 runs with just three wickets left, Hambleden looked to frustrate West Wycombe.

However, Paul became Evans’s second wicket, caught by Ibrah for one. Arnold and Richards defended for four overs until Richards was caught on four at slip by Parrett off Evans.

With 10 overs left to face the last pair of Arnold and Graham Jackson held out for five more overs from Evans, Mike Hoyle and Reucassel. The return of Ibrah ended the innings when he bowled Jackson on two, Arnold finishing not out on nine. Hambleden ended on 109 all out.

GREYS GREEN lost out at home to HARROW ST MARY’S.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first but lost Patel to Ahmed to the second ball of the innings. After that they proved to be a strong batting side with regular contributions all through the innings.

Opener Chauhan top-scored with 52, while three other batsmen made scores in the 30s and Finki and Dubun made brisk undefeated 20s at the end.

Greys took regular wickets to keep their hopes alive with Hari Singh bowling a long, probing spell to take 2-69. There were also two run outs from Jacob Holroyd and a couple of good catches by Yatish Singh as the innings closed on 242-7.

The Greys reply started badly with both openers falling cheaply but the innings was revived with a partnership of 40 between Yatish (42) and Rugg.

There was then a steady fall of wickets until Nick Holroyd hit a brisk 37 which included seven fours and a six. Harrow bowled as deeply as they batted and four different bowlers took two wickets each as Greys were eventually all out for 143.

A young CHECKENDON side chose to bat first against strong visitors STROKEMAKERS and began steadily thanks to an opening stand of 47 between Tommy Ellis, who made 32, and 13-year-old Johnny Jackson, who was out for 22.

Spin bowler Tippu made life difficult for the remaining batsmen as the home side subsided to 126 all out in the 29th over.

Opening batsman Sagheer then hit 45 including two sixes and seven fours as Strokemakers eased to a victory in just under 20 overs.

Mark Harper’s sparkling half century and fine spells from Ariman Balakrishnan and Kaniskh Khotari were ultimately not quite enough for PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS as they were edged out by three wickets at home to HENLEY VULTURES.

Harper retired on 50 and with Harry Roberts (33) also among the runs, the Mahas were in a dominant position on 132-2.

However, the introduction of medium pacer Mick Molloy led to a disastrous downturn for the home side as they fell to 149 all out, the South African picking up his first five-for with remarkable figures of 5-6 in three overs.

Khotari (2-12) gave Maharajahs hope, and with Balakrishnan (3-36) also among the wickets, the game was in the balance before Henley got home.

HURLEY suffered a heavy defeat in their home fixture against PURLEY.

Mo Basharat won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first in a 40/40 match. Ben Hardy and Sam Harlowe made a good start, posting 39 for the first wicket with Harlowe doing most of the work.

Hamzah Zaman got the breakthrough, having Hardy (five) caught behind. Another stunning, one-handed catch by Nigel Haines at skip accounted for Satishreddy Banda to give Basharat the first of three wickets.

Harlowe survived an appeal for a catch behind the wicket to go on and make 46 from 32 balls before falling to Parvinder Hunjan at 74-3. Jacob Hearn (61) and Richard Leach (27 not out) made the only other significant scores for the visitors as they finished on 196-9.

The Hurley reply had only reached half a dozen runs before David Simoes (three) was bowled by Kadia. Hassan Gul (10), Archie Wild (12), Josh Cole (16) and Hamzah Zaman (13) all made double figures but failed to capitalise on their starts as Hurley collapsed to 57-5.

Ajmal Ali (23) and Liam Cole (11) added 27 for the eighth wicket but it was too little, too late for Hurley as they subsided to 116 all out in the 28th over.

TURVILLE went down to a four-wicket defeat in their clash with THEBERTON.

Hosts Turville batted first and put on 234 off their 35 overs with Charlie Hunt hitting this successive century.

In reply Theberton went on to win the game with overs to spare with T White taking four wickets for the hosts.