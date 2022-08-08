Woodcote secure treble ahead of Dorset challenge

WOODCOTE added the South Oxon League Twenty20 Cup to their Berkshire League Premier title and the Berkshire League Twenty20 Cup on Wednesday of last week, with all the trophies being won in

12 months.

In an exciting match at Woodcote against a strong DORCHESTER-ON-THAMES side, the hosts batted first and recovered from 15-4 to 121-7 with Paul Knox (43) and James Worsfold (29 not out) taking the batting honours.

A good bowling and fielding performance by Woodcote saw Dorchester bowled out for only 72. Olly Nicholson (2-7) and Steve Henderson (2-11) started the rot and then skipper, James Worsfold (4-17), finished the job. On Sunday, Woodcote, as Berkshire League Twenty20 winners, head to Dorset to take-on the Dorset League’s Twenty20 champions, Chalke Valley, in the first round of the ECB plate competition.

The winner will qualify for the southern regional finals at Wokingham on August 28.