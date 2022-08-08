Molloy hits half century as side moves up table

HENLEY 2nds got back to winning ways as they triumphed by four wickets in their Division 1 clash at FALKLAND last Saturday.

The home side, having won the toss and electing to bat, put on 298-8 declared off 49 overs with James Morris top scoring with 101 whilst Felix Watson-Smyth took 3-96 for the visitors and Simon Wheeler chipped in with 2-25.

In reply Henley reached their target of 302-6 in 51 overs with Aakash Radhakrishnan top scoring with 99 and number seven batsmen Sahil Desai chipping in with 56 not out.

Home side HARPSDEN moved up to second place in Division 3A after beating local rivals KIDMORE END by three wickets.

The visitors, batting first having won the toss, were all out for 198 with Atif Nasim at eight top scoring with 47 while James Aston took 4-40 and Zac Jones continued his fine form by taking 3-44.

In reply Harpsden reached their target of 202-7 with Mick Molloy top scoring with 51 not out and Vipin Taliyan, Amol Tyagi and Oliver Kavanagh all taking two wickets each for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the division, WARGRAVE 2nds defeated visitors THEALE AND TILEHURST by 96 runs.

The home side, batting first, were all out for 267 with Matt Townson top scoring with 86 and Mandip Shoi chipping in with 75. In reply, the visitors were dismissed for 171 with Tom Walker tasking 4-35 and Mandip Sohi 3-37.

A blistering unbeaten 72 from U17 Oli Sedgwick fired PEPPARD STOKE ROW to a third consecutive Division 4A victory as they eased to an eight-wicket home success against MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 2nds.

Having chosen to field, Peppard made early inroads through Scott Harris (3-25), and while Anurag Kakkar provided some resistance with 55, useful spells from left-arm spinner Connor Lamsdale (3-52) and burly South African seamer Kirk Graham (2-21) ensured the visitors were bowled out for just 148.

Despite the early loss of Lamsdale and then Fergus Nutt in reply, it quickly became clear this was way, way under-par, and with Kyle Tappan (36 not out) lending support to the equally destructive Sedgwick, Peppard raced to victory in just 23 overs.

Elsewhere in the division, HENLEY 3rds slipped to the foot of the table after going down to a 35-run defeat at PURLEY.

The home side, batting first, were all out for 191 with Jaylan Crockett taking 3-24 and Sean Taylor 3-40. However, the visitors found runs hard to come by as Hari Radhakrishnan top scored with 45 as they were dismissed for 156.

In Division 5A, WARGRAVE 3rds defeated visitors HAYES 2nds by 33 runs.

Luke Taylor top scored with 47 and Mark Richard chipped in with 44 as the home side put on 258-9. In reply, Aaryan Pawar took 4-73 and Pritam Dara 3-32 as the visitors were dismissed for 225.

KIDMORE END 2nds remain top of Division 7A after beating visitors WOKINGHAM 5ths by 29 runs.

Batting first, the home side put on 261-5 with Abhishek Chatterjee top scoring with 96. In reply, Jeff Sheldon took 5-42 and Vikas Chib 3-40 as Wokingham were all out for 232.

KIDMORE END 3rds remain bottom of Division 8A despite running out 32-run winners at BRADFIELD 2nds.

The visitors, batting first, were all out for 183 with N Ruegg top scoring with 44. In reply Ruegg took 3-25 and T Butler 3-28, as the home side were all out for 151.

KIDMORE END 4ths remain bottom of Division 10C after losing by four wickets at home against KEW 4ths.

Batting first, Kidmore End put on 213-8 with Will Nassau-Lake top scoring with 85. In reply, Kew put on 214-6 to win the match with Aryan Vynatheya taking 3-28.