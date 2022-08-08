Connell and Lincoln shine for Berkshire

HENLEY batsman Johnny Connell and Slough star Dan Lincoln both scored centuries as BERKSHIRE thrashed MIDDLESEX by six wickets at the Falkland club in Newbury on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

A good-sized crowd saw more than 700 runs scored with Berkshire showing why they have been the dominant force in National Counties cricket over the last few years.

Middlesex fielded a second 11 but that should not detract from the hosts’ stunning performance that saw them chase down a target of 351 with nine-and-a-half overs to spare.

At one stage it looked like Berks would be chasing a target in excess of 400 as the visitors were 200-2 with just half of the 50 overs completed.

Joe Cracknell and Jack Davies, both of whom have played for Berkshire, put on 163 for the third wicket.

Cracknell made 147 from 94 balls while Davies made a lively 74 to follow up his 152 for Henley on Saturday against Dan Lincoln’s Slough side.

But the Berkshire bowlers stuck to their task well and, back up by some sharp fielding, they ripped through the rest of the batting order, sending Middlesex crashing from 257-3 to 350 all out in the 45th over.

The pick of the bowlers was paceman Mungo Russell with 3-63 from 9.3 overs, while Josh Lincoln took 2-23 including that of Cracknell, and Euan Woods 2-40.

On a smallish ground with a lightning-fast outfield, Berkshire always looked capable of reaching their target, though it came a little easier than most of the spectators expected. This was due to sensational batting from Lincoln and Connell.

Teenager Connell finished unbeaten on 150 which came off just 118 balls with seven sixes and 14 fours and he shared a fourth wicket partnership of 189 with skipper Lincoln which got Berkshire to within 19 of their target.

Lincoln, who played Twenty20 cricket for Middlesex in 2019 and 2020, was ruthless against his former club, striking 13 fours and six sixes in his 65-ball 123. It took him just 54 minutes to reach 100 off 50 balls.

This performance will have raised Berkshire’s confidence even further as they prepare to take on Dorset in the semi-finals of the NCCA Trophy at Finchampstead next Sunday. They recently thrashed the same opponents by 319 runs in the NCCA Championship.

The other trophy semi-final is between Oxon and Cumbria at Great Tew. Cumbria were hammered by Berkshire in last year’s final.