Cole in seventh heaven as Hurley smash club records

HURLEY crashed to a six-wicket defeat against EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD in their Premiership clash at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and opted to field first as the Hurley opening pair of Bali Singh and Shafqat Hussain made a cautious start against good bowling from Cole and Sawyer.

The Hurley duo saw off the opening attack and although there were only 34 on the board from the first dozen overs, they had set a good base. The 56-run partnership was broken when Singh (31) edged behind off Healey in the 18th over.

Haider-Ali Baig, making his first team league debut, made a solid 16 from 44 deliveries.

Good contributions from Adil Shaffiq (53) and Jagdeep Singh (65) helped Hurley accelerate towards the end of their innings to post a creditable 215-9.

Hurley opted to open the bowing with the spin of Saeed Ajmal and Shafqat Hussain utilising the old ball on the hard pitch. This tactic paid dividends when Loxton (five) went for a drive but only succeeded in edging Shafqat to Ajmal at slip.

Ollie Williams, with 65 from 108 deliveries, kept his side in the hunt and although the required rate reached more than seven per over at one stage, the visitors always looked to be in control.

Once again it was Andy Lazenbury who was the thorn in Hurley’s side with an unbeaten 87 from 61 deliveries to see his team home with nearly three overs to spare.

In Chiltern Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds had to settle for a draw in a close encounter with visitors LITTLE MARLOW.

The visitors, batting first, were all out for 158 with Guy Fairburn taking 3-7 and both James Paice and Qaisar Abbasi taking two wickets each.

However, in reply the villagers found scoring runs hard to come by with Will Stevens top scoring with 27 as they ended just four runs short of victory at the close of their allotted overs on 155-8.

Records tumbled in Chiltern Division 2 as HURLEY 2nds thrashed hosts THE LEE 2nds by 307 runs in a match that lasted a ball under 54 overs.

A rapid hundred for Mandeep Singh and a half-century for Josh Cole were complemented by a career-best 7-27 for Liam Cole as the visitors plundered a young home team featuring six U15s.

Hurley won the toss and skipper Josh Cole elected to bat first on a dry pitch and fast outfield.

Openers Clive Williams (48) and Singh (118) were imperious in striking the ball to all parts of the ground in an untroubled opening partnership of 147. Williams was first to go in the 15th over, bowled by one that kept low off the slow left arm of Riley Orpin (2-42) having faced 41 balls and hit nine boundaries and only his second career six.

Akash Singh clipped a half-tracker to square leg to give Orpin his second wicket. Cole (72) added 87 with Singh in only seven overs as none of the bowlers could keep a control on a run rate that hovered around 10 an over for the whole innings, including a glut of byes and wides.

After Singh reached his century off only 67 balls, he fell in the 24th over at 249-3 to Richard Brown who nipped one through the defences, having hit 18 fours and four sixes. Cole continued the onslaught ransacking a quick half century off 28 balls as the fielders wilted in the sunshine. Cole and Parvinder Hunjan (43 not out) added a further 73 in eight overs before Cole was out lbw off Guy Morgan’s (2-4) first ball in the 32nd over, to leave Hurley 324-4.

Jasdeep Singh (two) patted back a few deliveries before being bowled by Morgan leaving Hunjan and Phil Ridgeway (two not out) to see the score to an imposing new club record of 344-5 after 35 overs when the declaration was made.

With 55 overs to bat, realistically the only salvageable option for The Lee was to bat for a draw, so to tempt the home team into playing some shots Hurley started with the old bowl and the spin pair of Liam Cole and Ridgeway (3-9). With fielders all around the bat and attacking fields the experience of opener Morgan (0) didn’t last long as second ball as he tried to heave a spinning delivery from Cole only for the ball to crash into the middle stump.

Tom Tillyer (0) slapped his first ball to mid-wicket where a casual Nishan Singh ran around to take the catch and The Lee were 1-2 after the first over. Cole removed Luke Dawes (one) chipping to Surinder Singh at mid-on for the 17-year-old’s 100th career wicket for Hurley in the fifth over.

With the wicket taking some turn Ridgeway encouraged Nathan Cleaver-Brown (nine) to drive expansively only to see the ball hit straight in the air where three fielders converged but keeper Akash Singh won the calling contest to take the catch.

Cole had Zach Cleaver-Brown (one) caught at mid off to leave The Lee’s on 15-5 off only seen overs. Ridgeway claimed father Brown (eight) in the 10th over who miscued a cut to be snaffled at cover; at 19-6 The Lee were in danger of not passing their lowest ever recorded score of 23, but Noah Till-Hosier (one) and James Sharman (12) added 13 for the seventh wicket before Sharman was bowled by a flighted Cole delivery at 32-7 to give the bowler his fifth wicket.

Ridgeway bowled five consecutive maidens as the spinners bowled unchanged — Till-Hosier was finally caught close in by Joban Singh after a very patient 40-ball innings and it was left to Cole to wrap up the match having Orpin (four) smartly stumped and Molly McIlgorm (0) bowled to finish with a career best of 7-27 and The Lee 37 all out after 18.5 overs. The margin of victory of 307 was another Hurley club record.