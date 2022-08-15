Ahmed and Singh pile on the runs to help Greys Green ease to comfortable win

HOME side GREYS GREEN ran out comfortable winners in their clash with BBC CAVERSHAM last Sunday.

BBC Caversham won the toss and asked Greys Green to bat first. The decision seemed to work at first as with the score at 11 Hoggart was bowled by Fitzgerald.

This brought Butler to the wicket in his first game of the season and he hit two fours off his first two balls. With a fast outfield the runs then began to flow as he and Ahmed took advantage of a placid pitch to accumulate quickly. Both passed 50 as their partnership reached 145 before Butler was bowled by Hinton for 57.

Singh then joined Ahmed in another century partnership during which Ahmed completed his century and Singh a quick-fire 50 as he accelerated towards the end of the innings.

Ahmed finished on 109 not out, Singh on 63 not out and Greys final total was 263-2. BBC Caversham used eight bowlers to try and stem the flow of runs and were supported by some good ground fielding which prevented many boundaries.

The BBC Caversham reply started with attacking intent, D Hinton hitting four quick boundaries, but when he was bowled by Singh wickets fell quickly and the visitors were reduced to 33-5.

Singh took 3-15 in his eight over opening spell and then ran out Lavers with a direct hit from long on. Rajesh and G Hinton led a recovery but chasing a now impossible target wickets fell at regular intervals with Stanger bowling an impressive spell to take 4-15 in 8.2 overs. Greys wrapped up victory by 146 runs with 6.4 overs to spare. HURLEY PAST defeated HURLEY PRESENT at Shepherds Lane.

The Present side batted first, opening with Shoaib Kayani and Haider-Ali Baig against Darryn Wright and David Simoes. The opening pair posted 31 for the first wicket before Wright produced a yorker to dismiss Baig.

Michael and John Furneaux combined to dismiss Kayani at 64-2 in the 14th over. After Akash Singh came and went for only four runs, Archie Wild (91 not out) and Hassan Gul (19) added 46 for the fourth wicket.

Ian Dawkins accounted for Gul, caught one-handed by Steve Taylor at mid-wicket. Joban Singh hit 34 before Wild fell nine runs short of his century, bowled by Mike Taylor off the penultimate delivery. A single off the last ball of the innings by Freddie Duff saw the Present XI finish on 218.

Rob Dorrington and Michael Furneaux started the chase as youngsters Dylan Bridges and Freddie Duff opened the bowling.

Bridges struck with his fourth delivery to have Dorrington caught at mid-off by skipper Mo Basharat. A good catch at slip by Josh Cole saw the end of Furneaux.

At 34-2 from six overs the match was evenly poised but Ian Dawkins (83) and Naeem Akhtar (25) put the Past XI in control with a third-wicket partnership of 71 in 10 overs as the bowlers and fielders started to wilt in the afternoon sun.

Joban Singh had Akhtar caught by Baig but this did little to stem the flow of runs as Steve Taylor joined his Berks Over-50s colleague in the middle.

By the time Baig had Dawkins stumped by Mike Walton, the Past XI required only 60 runs from 19 overs for victory. The Present XI used 10 bowlers in an attempt to force another breakthrough but Taylor (41 not out) and skipper John Furneaux (18 not out) closed out the victory in the 29th over, with skipper Furneaux hitting a boundary to win the match.

CHECKENDON’S innings at home to OLD LEIGHTONIANS was held together by Matt Heslop who made 42 after Sam Arrowsmith had opened up with 33.

Flighted spin from Seb Powers brought him 3-24 as the home team reached 136 all out in 33.2 overs.

Visiting openers Jack Ridler and David Lynch put on 75 but Heslop’s 4-21 brought Checkendon back into the game. There was also a remarkable spell from 14-year-old pace bowlers Sudeu Marar who only conceded two scoring shots in his seven overs.

At 125-9 Old Leightonians were second favourites but skipper Mark Price rescued them with 14 not out in nine balls to bring victory by one wicket with one over to spare.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS went down to a 33-run defeat at home against YORKSHIRE PUDDINGS.

The away side made a perfect start as Jasper Gilbey (52 retired) and Judah (51 retired) put on a quick-fire century opening stand before the Unicorns gained their first success through captain Ruaridh Scott.

His younger sibling Hamish (3-16) would go on to be the pick of the Unicorns attack, albeit James Watts (2-17) also showed up well as the Puddings totalled 236-7 from their 40 overs.

Having lost a couple of early wickets, it was the younger Scott (46) who illustrated his talents as an all-rounder, eventually dismissed just before the drinks break to leave his side 81-3.

Will Underhay and Christopher Proudfoot continued the chase efficiently, but when they were quickly followed by a further trio of departures, the Unicorns were in all sorts of trouble.

And despite the best efforts of Richard Ashton, whose counter-attack ended when he was caught and bowled for 67 by Archie Brooksbank (3-35), the home side were dismissed for 203 as the Puddings made it three wins from three since the fixture was first played.

A fine knock of 65 from Aled Roberts fired PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS to a dramatic three-wicket success at home to Ibstone on Sunday.

On a belting track and with a quick outfield at the Les Clark Oval, the away side were able to post a competitive 224-7 from their 35 overs, U15 Louis Taphouse, the star of the show with the ball for the Mahas as he snared 2-28, while Ariman Balakrishnan and Kaniskh Khotari also deserved more than their wicket apiece.

Roberts (65) opened with his son Harry as they led the charge with gusto, and with a number of useful cameos throughout the Maharajahs reply, Taphouse with a well-crafted 38 which again showcased his talent, they were able to snatch a hard-fought victory with an over remaining. CRAZIES HILL went down to a home defeat against PINKNEYS GREEN.

Having been put into bat, Crazies Hill lost two quick wickets to fall to 7-2 in the third over. Forced to rebuild the innings, Richie and Tett set about their task in the face of some accurate bowling on a pitch with indifferent bounce.

Having added 31 with Tett, Richie was run out by a direct hit for 20. Tett continued in steady fashion when joined by Crazies captain, Montgomery.

Pinkneys bowling remained tight and scoring continued to be difficult but Montgomery added 57 with Tett before being bowled by Purchese for 28. This caused a minor collapse from 88-3 to 93-6 in just two overs, including the crucial wicket of Tett, also bowled by Purchese for 35.

Some confident lower order batting from McKeegan and Hanton saw Crazies Hill post a modest total of 135.

Pinkneys Green started slowly in the face of some accurate bowling from Payne and Searle but opener Hemmings looked in good touch and appeared unhurried despite Chamdal being bowled by one that kept low from Payne.

Hemmings added 54 for the second wicket with Sentil and a further 30 with Ryan before both he and Ryan fell in quick succession to Walker.

Still needing 41 to win Pinkneys Green could have faltered but, despite losing a further three wickets, Nisbet saw them to the brink of victory with a cultured 23 before holing out off Searle with the scores tied, leaving Heyes to hit the winning run with the following ball.