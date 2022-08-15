Watson hits winning runs

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 4ths’ youthful side won a dramatic home friendly by two wickets and with just three balls to spare against EASTCOTE 5ths last Saturday.

With eight U14s in their ranks, two youngsters in the form of Archie Watson and Will Underhay bowled tidily at the top of the visitors’ innings.

U13 Will Kietz then claimed two wickets during an excellent first spell in adult cricket, while Kaniskh Khotari and Ariman Balakrishnan also impressed as Eastcote were reduced to 156-9.

However, Eastcote’s last pair put on a half-century stand to leave Peppard Stoke Row chasing a testing 211 from their 35 overs in reply.

Max Hucker and Pradeep Kumar gave the home side a solid start, but it was an eye-catching 46 from U14 wicket-keeper batsman Ethan Day which really helped set up the chance of victory.

Eastcote wrested back the initiative and appeared the likely winners as the game reached its final stages, but Khotari showed his talent with the bat before skipper Charlie Watson finished it at the death to make it two wins from two for Peppard Stoke row 4ths this season.