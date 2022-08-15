Big-hitting Knox’s century paves way for Woodcote victory

AN opening partnership of 123 between Paul Knox (127) and Jez Mayo (36) at WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE was the key to victory for WOODCOTE against the Premier

Division’s basement side on Saturday.

Knox’s third century of the season helped his team to 246-7, with skipper James Worsfold adding a hard-hitting 35 late in the innings.

Waltham showed clear intention of going for the runs and they got close, all out for 241 on the last ball, losing by only five runs.

Pick of the Woodcote bowlers was Jake Jackson (4-47), while Simon Fitzgerald (2-37), Rakesh Patel (2-39), Rakesh Nair (1-27) and Worsfold (1-33) all bowled tidy spells. Good catches from Sean Bell and Knox and a good all-round fielding performance also played their part in the victory.

An excellent all-round team performance from PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds helped them record back-to-back Division 1A victories with a convincing seven-wicket triumph at bottom side WEST READING 3rds.

Teenager Nathan May struck with just the second ball of his opening over of the season to give the away side a dream start, before his elder brother Danny ran out Zishan Hussain to halt a useful second-wicket stand.

Taylor Vines (3-20) then worked his way through the middle order, and with Andy Watts (2-12) somehow claiming two wickets in two balls, Wests were always behind the eight ball as they could only total 163-8 from their 40 overs.

Peppard Stoke Row suffered a disastrous start to their reply as Gerry Bacon chipped a tame chance to square leg at the beginning of the fourth over, but Watts (36) and Danny May (29) took command and put their side firmly in charge.

And while both departed before the job was truly done, youngster Harry Roberts (29 not out) and skipper Matt Vines (41 not out) — the latter passing 400 runs for the season — showed no nerves in ushering their side to their target with more than 15 overs remaining.

Roy Hayden took his 1,000th Berkshire League wicket as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds continued their improved run of form with a dominant 98-run triumph at home to KNOWL HILL.

Opener Riaan Ackerman (34) provided a solid base for the hosts before the hard-hitting Mark Lambert (45) and the more considered Christopher Proudfoot (46 not out) led Peppard Stoke Row to 234-7 in their 40 overs, youngster Harry Harper adding an unbeaten 26 to add a final flourish to the innings.

Scottish veteran Proudfoot made an early breakthrough before Anthony Stott and Matt Crawcour led Knowl Hill to

71-1.

Yet after a first over shipping nine, Hayden dismissed the former thanks to a magnificent diving catch by captain Matt Kimber, leading to applause from both sides and an impromptu pitch invasion from his delighted youngest son Ashley.

Hayden went on to bowl five maidens in an eight-over spell concluding with 1-18, and with the spin trio of Jacob Lamsdale (3-19), Kimber (2-17) and Aled Roberts (2-28), Knowl Hill were bowled out for 136.

Division 3 second-placed side CHECKENDON 2nds boosted their promotion hopes as they defeated visiting third-placed side CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD 3rds by 81 runs.

Batting first, opener Abhinav Kaurav top scored with 85 whilst Risabh Singh chipped in with 60 not out as Checkendon put on 266-5.

In reply, Crowthorne and Crown Wood were dismissed for 185 with Dave McQuitty taking 3-58 and Mike Storey

2-52.