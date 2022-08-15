Homewood’s huge knock not enough as Henley lose out on their travels

HENLEY 2nds crashed to a six-wicket Division 1 defeat away at ICKENHAM.

The visitors, having won the toss and electing to bat first, put on 278-9 with number three batsman Charlie Homewood top scoring with a huge knock of 156 which included 21 fours and three sixes. Oliver Buckle also chipped in with 53.

However, in reply Dan O’Driscoll hit 110 for the home side as they reached their target of 280-4 in just over 42 overs.

In Division 3A, second-placed HARPSDEN cut the lead at the top to just four points after they beat visitors THEALE AND TILEHURST by two wickets.

Theale, having won the toss and electing to bat first, were dismissed for 193 with Zac Jones once again impressing, taking 6-53.

In reply, Harpsden reached their target of 197-8 in just under 40 overs, with Stefan Franklin top scoring with 40.

KIDMORE END moved up to third place after defeating home side WHITE WALTHAM by seven wickets.

The home side, having elected to bat first, were all out for just 123 with Mayank Kdiea taking 4-27. In reply, Abhinav Mittal top scored with 62 not out and Aidtya Chib hit 56 as Kidmore End eased to 127-3.

Elsewhere in the division, WARGRAVE 2nds went down to a seven-run defeat away at ALDERSHOT.

The home side, batting first, were all out for 185 with Jack Clark taking 5-51 and Mandip Shoi taking 4-25.

In reply the visitors lost wickets regularly as they were all out for 178 with Luke Taylor top scoring with 46.

U15 Connor Lamsdale struck a magisterial unbeaten century to lead PEPPARD STOKE ROW to a fourth consecutive Division 4A victory with a four-wicket triumph at TAPLOW.

Having chosen to field, Peppard made early inroads as Scott Harris and Owen Simmons (2-22) reduced the hosts to 44-3 before opener Ben Dalglish (54) led something of a fightback.

However, a double-strike from Matt Syddall, who took 2-38 during an unchanged 14-over spell, kept Taplow on their heels, and while Simon Goodhram and Abdul Qader (48) made useful contributions, the home side were kept to an under-par 204-8 from their 52 overs.

Having taken 2-41 with the ball, Lamsdale led from the front despite his side losing two early wickets and then slipping to 64-3, the youngster finding productive support from Zimbabwean Jason Vaughan-Davies. The elder statesman eventually departed for 43 from 47 balls, but the fourth-wicket partnership had broken the back of the run chase.

And despite a couple more wickets falling, Lamsdale recorded his second first-team century before going on to end 112 not out as Peppard eased home with 27 balls to spare.

Elsewhere in the division, basement side HENLEY 3rds narrowly lost out to visitors WOKINGHAM 3rds by one wicket. Batting first at Nettlebed, Henley were all out for 141. In reply Wokingham were just edged victory by scoring 144-9.

In Division 5A, WARGRAVE 3rds drew away at CHESHAM 3rds.

The home side, having won the toss and electing to bat first, put on 318-7 whilst in reply Wargrave closed their innings on 251-5 with JJ Harris top scoring with 78 not out and Mark Richards hitting 50.

KIDMORE END 2nds remain top of Division 7A after running out 71-run winners at home against WHITE WALTHAM 2nds.

The visitors, having won the toss, put Kidmore End into bat first and the hosts hit 269-5 with Jeff Sheldon top scoring with 48. In reply, White Waltham were all out for 198 with Vikas Chib taking 4-28.

In Division 8A, KIDMORE END 3rds moved off the foot of the table after beating visitors BINFIELD 3rds by three wickets.

Batting first, Binfield hit 171-8 off their allotted overs with Brijesh Kumar taking 4-23. In reply, Kidmore End reached 172-7 to win the match with Prasanna Kirubakaran top scoring with 34.