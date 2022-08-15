Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Dorset trip ends in defeat

WOODCOTE lost out in their Southern Regional final of the ECB Twenty20 plate competition away at Dorset side CHALKE VALLEY on Sunday.

The visitors made a good start in the field reducing the home team to 60-5 after nine overs, with Olly Nicholson taking 2-21 and Mark Pearson 1-28 in their four overs.

However, with the Chalke Valley captain Weld (73) unbeaten throughout the innings and a good innings from Thomas (34), the home side recovered to reach 152-6.

Woodcote’s batters struggled from the start against some tight bowling but still looked in a good position to accelerate with the score at 58-1 after 10 overs. It was the home bowlers, aided by some exceptional fielding, who gained the upper hand, bowling Woodcote out in the 18th over to win by 61 runs. Ryan Lennard (21), Paul Knox (17) and Scott Gore (17) were the only Woodcote players to reach double figures.

