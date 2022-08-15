Hayden sets Berkshire League record with 1,000-wicket haul

HISTORY was made at the Les Clark Oval on Saturday as Peppard Stoke Row bowler Roy Hayden became the first to reach the astonishing landmark of 1,000 in the Berkshire Cricket League.

Watched by his wife Maria and youngest son Ashley, the seamer reached the mark when Knowl Hill opening batsman Anthony Stott was caught at square leg by Peppard Stoke Row 3rds’ skipper Matt Kimber.

The game was paused as players from both sides applauded the achievement, with Ashley embracing his father in the middle of the pitch.

Speaking on the achievement, Roy said: “I always knew I would get there at some point, I just didn’t expect it to be like that — there weren’t too many people who’d have expected Matt to take the catch.

“It’s a nice feeling to have done it although it could have been a bit sooner if I hadn’t got injured earlier in the season.”

Roy debuted as a 14-year-old during the inaugural Berkshire Cricket League season back in 1978 and has played every year aside from the 2020 covid-hit summer during which he underwent a shoulder operation.

That has not slowed his wicket-taking abilities down though, and worryingly for opposition batsmen, he has no intention of stopping any time soon.

He added: “I’m still enjoying it and look forward to plenty more games in the future.”

Looking back at his career to date, he highlighted John Marston, Dave Streak and Andy Watts as the best batsmen he bowled to, adding: “I’m not particularly good at remembering things, but I can remember knocking John’s middle stump out the ground when I was 18. I really enjoyed that one because he was such a good player.”

The Hayden family are firmly engrained in the history of Peppard and the merged Peppard Stoke Row, with Roy having played for a long time with his father Roy senior, a wicket-keeper who has the second most league dismissals for the club.

Eldest son Daniel has also skippered the club’s first team and holds the record highest score of 202 not out during a midweek game against Mortimer.

Berkshire League secretary Sam Peates paid tribute to the 1,000-wicket man, saying: “I am incredibly pleased for Roy to have reached this monumental mark — a record which I doubt will ever be broken.”

“He has been relentless for more than 40 years, but has also always played the game in the right spirit and been a wonderful ambassador for local cricket.”