Leedham’s first five-wicket haul in vain for Unicorns

AN unbeaten maiden century by Archie Wild was the highlight of HURLEY’S six-wicket victory at home against PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS.

The visiting skipper won the toss and opted to bat first in a 35 overs per side contest.

The visitors slumped to 32-5 in 11 overs with Joban Singh (3-17) and Hamzah Zaman (1-8) doing most of the damage.

Peppard Stoke Row were indebted to the Lamberts as Dave (64) and Mark (72 not out) scored 136 runs between them to ensure a reasonable total was posted.

Young Dom Proudfoot outscored his father and brother with a well-worked 16 not out in support of Mark Lambert at the end of the innings.

Hurley opened their reply with two colts, Wild and Ollie Rogers, who posted 40 for the first wicket in seven overs.

Haider-Ali Baig (22) played cautiously at the start of his innings, adding 63 for the second wicket before chipping Mark Harper to Dave Lambert at mid-off.

Shoaib Kayani joined Wild in the middle after the departure of Hassan Gul (two) and made sure Hurley kept up with the required rate. The game was still in the balance until the return of Harry Harper whose first spell of 4-0-18-1 was not matched by his second spell of three overs for 40 runs and this gave Hurley the impetus they needed.

Wild continued to play some impressive shots as he edged towards his century. After a couple of nervous overs in the 90s, he duly reached triple figures off 86 balls with a boundary through mid-wicket and became the second Hurley colt to score a century in adult cricket this season.

Reggie Lambert picked up the wicket of Kayani with only four runs still needed for victory which was secured with a single from Wild (114 not out) in the 32nd over.

Youngster Reuben Leedham took his maiden PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS five-wicket haul, but his efforts proved in vain as his side were defeated by 123 runs at HORSPATH.

The game raced along in the early stages as Hadi Ali smashed a rapid ton for the home side as they raced to 132-4 after just 14 overs.

However, U17 Leedham claimed 5-43 from his eight overs to reduce the hosts to 180-8, only for a significant late rally to help Horspath reach 318, Rob Murdoch stopping any further damage with 2-25 in an excellent spell at the death.

The Unicorns were always behind the rate, and despite Alex Leedham (33) topping the run scorers’ chart and Ben Rumble and Murdoch providing lower-order cameos, they could only reach 195-9 in the chase.

Another high-scoring encounter at CHECKENDON saw TWYFORD lose only three wickets in reaching 247 in 35 overs of which Andy Miller made 90 not out and Maz Salman 78.

Home skipper Sam Arrowsmith led the response by hitting 47 in only 24 balls as Checkendon raced to 97 in 10 overs.

Ragu Pali followed up with exactly 50 and the task was completed by Matt Heslop making 83 not out to round off a good weekend and Jake Jackson imperiously striking 31 not out in 17 deliveries, including only one dot ball.

Checkendon finished on 251-4 with four overs remaining.