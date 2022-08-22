Woodcote sides turn up heat with double victory

IN a reduced 60-overs match, hosts WOODCOTE ran out four-wicket winners in their Premier Division clash with SANDHURST last Saturday in a match played out in temperatures around the mid-30s.

Sandhurst got off to a good start with an opening partnership of 86 between Birch (51) and Sharma (55). Once Birch was out, bowled by Louis Strong, the Woodcote bowlers gained the upper hand.

Mark Pearson managed to maintain his pace for six overs to take 2-28 and the other wicket-takers were Louis Strong and James Worsfold. Sandhurst reached 169-5 at the innings close.

Paul Knox (47) and Nat Cherry (12) got the Woodcote innings off to a good start with an opening partnership of 67.

The middle order then added useful runs through Keegan Shepherd (22), Jonny Clark (16 not out), Louis Strong (15) and James Worsfold (15). Woodcote achieved the win in just over 25 overs.

Elsewhere in the division, GORING came out on top in their relegation tussle at basement side WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE.

The home team, having won the toss and electing to bat first, were dismissed for 216 with Jamie Vickery taking 3-39.

In reply, Goring reached their target of 217-8 with opening batsman Max McGee top scoring with 54.

U16 Harry Roberts made his maiden century in a sparkling effort which helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds stun READING LIONS by five wickets to move up to second spot in a tightly-congested Division 1A table.

The home side elected to field but failed to make early inroads, only dragging things back thanks to Matt Ravden (2-38) and Taylor Vines (2-56).

However, with Babu Longanathan (69) and the prolific Shiva Aruna (55) among the runs, the Lions posted a competitive 265-5 in their 40 overs on a good wicket at the Les Clark Oval in Stoke Row.

Rob Simmons and Riaan Ackerman gave Peppard a steady start to the chase, but it was an outstanding partnership between the experienced Gerry Bacon (57) and the more youthful Roberts — who struck 11 boundaries and two maximums in his brilliant 110 — who took their side to the crest of a victory they sealed with five balls remaining.

Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON ran out five-wicket winners against visiting side SILCHESTER.

The home side were battling the odds after losing the toss to Silchester and having to field first in the head.

They emerged with credit, restricting them to 98-4 in the first 25 overs thanks to accurate bowling, especially from slow man Rama Adigantla, who finished with 2-19 in his eight overs.

Even though Silchester finished with 234 all out, this was also a much improved fielding performance.

Checkendon followed this up with a well-judged run chase, led by the stand of 86 for the fourth wicket between Sunil Varikkara (66) and Matt Heslop (54 not out).

The home team reached their target with five wickets in hand and one over to spare.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds continued their extraordinary resurgence with a fourth consecutive Division 2 victory which lifted them to the heady heights of fifth in the table.

Opener Hugh Asquith led from the front as he hit 16 boundaries in a knock of 68, and with Mark Lambert (40) targeting the rope both on the ground and in the air, the visitors set-up a big total.

Further half centuries from Dave Lambert (77 not out), and U14 Archie Watson (71 not out) increased the momentum against the weary bottom WELFORD PARK side as Peppard eventually totalled an imposing 329-6 from their 40 overs.

The Welford reply never really got going following fine opening spells from Max Roberts and Ben Proudfoot, and it fell upon captain Matt Kimber (3-11) and Aled Roberts (2-41) to benefit from the fruits of the earlier labour as Park fell further behind the run rate.

And despite a late counter-attack from Kevin Tarrier (52 not out from 34 balls), the hosts were dismissed for 149.

In Division 3, WOODCOTE 2nds ran out five-run winners at SHINFIELD.

The visitors scored 212-7, starting with a good opening partnership of 67 between Simon Fuller (38) and Jonny Aldridge (22). Other batters contributed through the order with Martin Paige (33), Archie Clark (34) and Gary de Pinchart (32 not out) the most prominent.

Shinfield showed no signs of backing down in the face of such a total and needed 11 from the last over to win. Skipper Jonny Aldridge took the ball and conceded only five runs to give Woodcote the win, finishing on 207-5.

Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON 2nds ran out 87-run winners away at SANDHURST 2nds.

Having lost the toss and been put into bat first, Checkendon ended their innings on 223-9. In reply Sandhurst ended on 136-8 with Gourav Banerjee taking 3-9.