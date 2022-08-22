Record score not enough in relegation encounter

HURLEY slipped to the foot of the Premiership table after losing out by five wickets away at relegation rivals THE LEE.

For the second week running, a Hurley team scored a record total, beating the first team record of 336 which had stood since 2003, but on this occasion it was not enough to secure a much-needed victory.

On a baking hot day, with a parched outfield, Mike Walton called correctly and didn’t hesitate to bat first. Openers Umar Zamman (92) and Gurpreet Singh (44) made the most of some friendly bowling and short boundaries with an opening stand of 142.

Zamman was the first to go, tempted forward by Harry Rice to be stumped by Sam Harris. Gurpreet soon followed, lbw to Ollie Cupit.

With a run rate of around eight per over, the visitors were looking at a total in excess of 350 but regular wickets helped The Lee gain some semblance of control.

All the middle order scored runs with Adil Shaffiq (53), and Sajeel Mahmood (55) the top contributors. The Lee used eight bowlers as they looked to try and take wickets and keep the score in check. The innings subsided with the last five overs only bringing 24 to give Hurley

337-8.

Due to a slow over rate it was nearly 5.30pm by the time the second innings of the match started.

With nothing to lose, the opening pair of Shahid Bhatti (25) and George Perceval (56) went for their shots and posted 68 in the first 10 overs.

Mo Basharat replaced Zamman in the attack and struck with his first ball, a full toss to Bhatti that was hit straight to Parvinder Hunjan at mid-wicket.

Basharat struck again in his third over as Perceval went for one big hit too many and was clean bowled. The Lee batsmen kept up their assault on the bowling and never let the required rate get too high.

Aziz Chaudhry (133 not out) was the main protagonist, ably assisted by Freddie Braithwaite-Exley (41) and Josh Porter (51 not out).

A couple of wickets for Jagdeep and one for Zamman kept the match in the balance until the 37th over but some expensive overs from the second-string bowlers saw the hosts easing towards victory which was completed with 11 balls to spare. Hurley were made to rue a couple of dropped catches and fielding errors which could have made all the difference.

In Chilterns Division 2 hosts HURLEY 2nds defeated WINCHMORE HILL 2nds by 132 runs.

Hurley skipper Josh Cole won the toss and elected to bat with a bone-dry outfield and wicket that looked to have runs in it.

Opener Clive Williams (61) continued his recent impressive run of form and with Mandeep Singh (15) scurried along against the seam of Aaron Chopra and Kuljit Lally, helped by a few early sundries in the scorebook.

Singh was the first to throw his wicket away and having hit the first ball of the eight over from Lally for four, tried the same shot next ball only to be caught at mid-on at 31-1.

Cole (58) hit a couple of inside edges that just missed the stumps as the pitch proved hard to bat on with variable bounce from the start.

Once Cole tuned his timing and technique, he hit his fifth league half-century of the season plundering a depleted bowling attack adding 88 with Williams in 14 overs, scoring all around the ground with 11 fours in 41 balls.

After hitting four consecutive boundaries from the off-spin of Osamu Munir, reaching his 50 in the process, Cole was bowled advancing down the track.

With the home team 119-2 off 22 overs there was a platform for acceleration later on with the big hitters still to come, however that had to wait as Williams scored only seven singles off a turgid 44-ball spell as the reliable Ed Stanborough found a way to contain the run rate from one end.

Stanborough bowled Haider-Ali with one that kept low for a 14-ball duck at 122-3, but in reply Akash Singh (75) struck a half-century off only 45 balls that included 14 fours and a six, adding a rapid 91 with Williams in only 12 overs, as the opener also accelerated after the second drinks break. Most of the carnage was against Munir and Brad Quelch (4-66) as the fielders withered in the hot conditions. Quelch had Williams lbw in the 37th over to end his 160-minute and 105-ball vigil to leave the score on 211-4.

Singh shortly followed bowled by the same bowler and brother Joban (0) hit his first ball, a long hop from Quelch, back to the bowler who took a sharp catch. Jasdeep Singh (21 not out) ignored the hat-trick ball excitement and clubbed his first ball to the midwicket boundary.

Phil Ridgeway (19) played some good shots in the final few overs, adding 38 with Singh, until he was caught off the final ball of the 45th over at cover to leave Hurley on 267-7.

With only 10 in the field due to a late drop-out, Hurley started energetically as Winchmore slipped to 24-3 after the first five overs.

Quelch (four) crunched the first ball of the innings to the midwicket rope, but two balls later Joban Singh (2-21) had his man caught behind by keeper Akash Singh.

Steve Edwards (six) looked solid until he was bowled by Mandeep Singh (2-40) with one that kept low. The Woodland brothers combined briefly, Josh playing a couple of nice-looking shots, until a leading edge had him smartly caught at point by Liam Cole.

Luke (19) hit Mandeep Singh for four consecutive straight boundaries, until Singh had him caught behind in the eighth over at 45-4.

Stuart Worley (31) almost went unnoticed as he patiently built an innings adding 17 with Steve MacDonald (three), as Cole introduced spinners Liam Cole (4-37) and Nigel Haines.

Haines was first to strike as MacDonald somehow found himself bowled in slow motion at 72-5 in the 13th. Chopra (31 not out) started rapidly, hitting 16 from his first eight balls faced but with the wicket taking prodigious turn, Cole enjoyed the conditions and helped himself to the pickings of the Winchmore lower order, firstly bowling Worley with a quicker ball having added 40 off only five overs with Chopra at 102-6.

Ridgeway replaced Haines at the river end and in his first over bowled Mick Wilkins (nine), the batsman playing his shot about a week early.

Cole polished off the innings, firstly having Munir (0) caught and bowled. Lally (eight) dispatched his first ball over the clubhouse for a maximum, until trying the same shot to be caught in the deep, and Cole had Stanborough (two) bowled to leave Winchmore 135 all out with 19.1 overs remaining.