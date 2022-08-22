Ravden wins match with six as side complete run chase

HENLEY 2nds went down to a 144-run defeat away at GERRARDS CROSS last Saturday in a match that saw the hosts move to the top of the Division 1 table.

The home side, having won the toss and electing to bat first, put on 329-9 with Najeeb Malik top scoring with 102 and Sairam Ramamurthy taking 3-65 for the visitors.

In reply, Henley were dismissed for 185 in 47 overs with Charlie Homewood top scoring with 52.

HARPSDEN remain second in Division 3A after beating visitors ALDERSHOT by 139 runs.

Batting first, the villagers put on 266-9 from their allotted overs with Christian Whittaker top scoring with 78 not out.

In reply, Aldershot were dismissed for 127 with Whittaker taking 3-28, Matt Stanley 3-25 and Tom Hancock 3-27.

KIDMORE END remain third after defeating visitors WINDSOR by 31 runs.

Batting first, the Gallowstree Common side posted 231-9 with M Bolton top scoring with 78. In reply, Windsor were dismissed for 200 with A Tygi and M Bolton both taking three wickets each.

Elsewhere in the division, WARGRAVE 2nds went down to a five-wicket defeat at home against THATCHAM TOWN.

Batting first, Wargrave put on 255-9 with M Sohi top scoring with 83 and M Townson chipping in with 52. In reply Thatcham reached their target of 259-5.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW completed a brilliant run chase to earn a four-wicket home success against FINCHAMSPTEAD 3rds and take a major step towards promotion from Division 4A.

The away side chose to bat but suffered a couple of early dismissals as Scott Harris and Owen Simmons claimed a wicket apiece, and with Sam Fooks, Connor Lamsdale and Owen Ravden also making breakthroughs, they slipped to 105-5. However, former England O50s skipper Gary Loveday made 122, and aided by 50 from Aryan Gavaskar, Finches were able to accelerate to 266-8 from their 45 overs, the returning Harris (2-44) and Simmons (2-30) adding to their tallies late on.

Having bowled a frugal nine-over spell of 1-27, U15 Lamsdale (58) then combined with Nick Murdoch (32), one year his senior, in a youthful opening stand which gave Peppard Stoke Row a perfect platform.

Will Legg chipped in with 41 against his former club and Matt Vines added 39 as the home side continued to track down their target, and with another two teenagers — Simmons (43 not out) and Ravden, who hit the match-winning six with nine balls to spare — holding their nerve, Peppard moved to within 39 points of a top-two finish with three games remaining.

HENLEY 3rds moved off the foot of the table thanks to a 72-run win at TAPLOW.

Batting first, the visitors put on 334-5 with Adam Lubbock top scoring with 97, Will Hobbs hitting 87 not out and Alex Johnson 55 not out.

In reply, the hosts were dismissed for 262 with Hari Radhakrishnan taking 4-35.

In Division 5A, WARGRAVE 3rds defeated MARLOW 2nds by four wickets.

The visitors, batting first, were dismissed for 155 with Scott Morton taking 4-31 for Wargrave. In reply, Wargrave reached their target of 157-6 with Mark Richards top scoring with 78 not out.

KIDMORE END 2nds remain top of Division 7A after defeating visitors FALKLAND 3rds by five wickets.

Falkland, batting first, were dismissed for 202 with Assad Ulhaq taking 3-34. In reply, Kidmore End reached their target of 204-5 with Ben Greenwood top scoring with 73 not out.

KIDMORE END 3rds slipped to second from bottom in Division 8A after losing out by 67 runs at THATCHAM TOWN 3rds.

The home side, batting first, put on 254-4 before bowling dismissing Kidmore End for 187.