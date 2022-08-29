Phyllis Court’s Goldring and Lilley team up secure Iain Lindsay Cup honours

THERE were highs and lows aplenty for Phyllis Court Croquet players in the last 10 days.

Roger Goldring and Rick Lilley teamed-up for the first time and improved steadily last Friday to win the Phyllis Court open doubles day tournament and the converted Iain Lindsay Cup, beating the long established pairing Robin Coates and Dianne Browne 7-6 in the final at the end of a long hot day.

On Wednesday last week, Phyllis Court A put up a good fight in going down 5-3 to Southern Croquet Federation Open League high flyers East Dorset.

The visitors fielded two England internationals, Jonathan Powe (handicap four) and Steve Leonard (-2) for this match, whilst the hosts were without the services of team regular Ian Norris.

Helena Fensome played at number two for the first time by dint of having overtaken Roger Goldring in the national rankings, meaning that she would have to face the two East Dorset big guns.

Powe duly dispatched Fensome quickly, but there was good stuff to come in the afternoon from the newly promoted home player.

Phyllis Court also gave a first team debut to the fast-improving Lilley and he too managed to come back from a morning loss to record an afternoon victory.

At number one, Roberts should have seen off Steve Leonard in straight games to repeat his win over the same players in the recent World Championships but he allowed the second encounter to slip away and, after a suspension of that rubber, lost again on the resumption late in the afternoon.

Phyllis Court’s only morning success was from Roger Goldring who eventually got past East Dorset captain Keith Southern in three games.

After lunch, Roberts held Powe for a while and could have won their second game but for a poor tactical decision at hoop 12 and Goldring also lost in straight games to David Kendrick.

Home stars of the afternoon however, were Lilley and Fensome who beat Southern 7-6, 7-4 and international Leonard 7-6, 7-6 respectively, the latter quite possibly Fensome’s best match result ever.

Phyllis Courts league title hopes are still mathematically alive but they will need good victories in their three remaining fixtures and hope for that undefeated East Dorset slip-up in their own final game

There was further disappointment for Phyllis Court’s top end players last weekend, albeit in the colours of the county rather than the club.

Oxfordshire’s hopes of cementing their elevation to Division One of the GC County Championship were dealt a blow even before the tournament at Cheltenham, when Roberts had to withdraw from the team but hopes were still high with club mates Fensome and Lilley drafted in as replacements.

Led by Phyllis Court’s Goldring and with former member Raouf Allim at number one in the Saturday side, Oxfordshire won only one of their six matches on the first day, and although bolstered by the arrival of Scotland international Stephen Wright, their two Sunday victories were not enough to clear the relegation places and their fate was a return to Division 2 by the slimmest of margins.

Lilley’s improvement has been recognised by the Golf Croquet National Selectors with his inclusion in the Development Squad this year, and he has been further rewarded by being selected for their prestigious ‘third eight’.

This sees him in action at Compton CC (Eastbourne) this weekend in competition for the Suzanne Roberts Memorial Trophy which was presented to the CA by Phyllis Court’s Roberts in memory of his late wife.

Roberts himself takes up his regular place in the ‘second eight’ at Budleigh Salterton CC in Devon, alongside the ‘first eight’, and presiding over both senior events will be Phyllis Court’s championship referee Frances Colman.

• GARETH HOBBY (+18) became Caversham’s AC club champion when he beat Brian Jamieson (+8) in the Winslow Cup final on Sunday.

Hobby used all his 10 extra shots to build an early lead and was never headed in a tense three-hour battle, clinching a

12-6 victory.