Stallions win dents village side’s promotion hopes

WOODCOTE lost out in their derby clash at GORING by 16 runs last Saturday in their Premier Division clash.

Goring won the toss and scored 182-8. A useful sixth-wicket partnership between the experienced pair of Peter Slade (33) and Alex Crawford (31) helped the home side post a challenging total. Wickets were spread evenly amongst the seven bowlers used, the best spell coming from skipper, James Worsfold, (1-16 in eight overs).

The Woodcote innings never quite got going thanks to Pete Slade (4-19) and Alex Crawford (3-32). The visitors were always in contention to win, but lost wickets at crucial moments.

While Joe Webber (33) and Olly Nicholson (33) were at the wicket there seemed a good chance. Nicholson’s innings was particularly entertaining as he smashed the ball to all corners of the ground. His was the ninth wicket to fall and Woodcote were bowled out for 166 in just over 36 overs.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds’ Division 1A promotion hopes suffered a knock as they were edged out by three wickets at STALLIONS.

Having been asked to bat on a dry wicket showing signs of uneven bounce, Peppard openers Rob Simmons (30) and Riaan Ackerman dug in early on, but a useful spell from first change bowler Akash Udayan (3-39) prompted a mini-collapse as Stallions grabbed control.

Visiting captain Matt Vines (33) was joined by the in-form Dave Lambert, and the pair steadied the ship before the latter in particular got into his stride.

Ajay Carvalo claimed 4-54 for Stallions, but Lambert’s outstanding unbeaten 77 gave Peppard hope with a competitive total of 221-8 from their 40 overs.

Rob Dyer made an early breakthrough for the visitors, but Amit Gokhru (57) and Udayan (52) put the Slough-based team well on track.

Peppard kept battling to the end, Vines snaring 2-8 late on and Danny McAlister 2-39 from his eight overs, but both efforts proved in vain as the home side got home with 23 balls remaining.

Elsewhere in the division, visitors CHECKENDON were put in by READING LIONS and found batting conditions difficult.

In the circumstances, they were indebted to Tommy Ellis for an undefeated 59 and Matt Heslop for his 30 in the face of consistently awkward bowling from the home team.

Their total of 180-8 proved to be more than competitive as medium pacer Sunil Varikkara (3-17) and spinner Rama Adigantla (2-6 in eight overs) tore through the Reading Lions top order.

Home captain Vinoth led the resistance with 41 but two late wickets for Jake Jackson’s off spin, plus another fine fielding display, brought Checkendon victory by 16 runs with an over to spare.

A fine all-round team performance helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds claim a magnificent seventh consecutive Division 2 success after they overcame visitors READING UNITED 3rds by 37 runs at the Les Clark Oval.

After being put in, the hosts lost an early wicket before Hugh Asquith (43) and doughty Scotsman Christopher Proudfoot (37) steadied the ship.

Their departures were not enough for United to gain control, though, and with Proudfoot’s son Ben (32), Mark Lambert (30) and Jacob Lamsdale (35 not out) all chipping in throughout the middle order, Peppard amassed 222-8 in their allocated 40 overs. The home side elected for an all left-arm opening attack in reply, youngster Max Roberts bowling with pace as the more senior Matt Kimber found turn with his lolloping flight and guile.

It was Roberts who made the initial breakthrough before his father Aled (3-70) and Christopher Proudfoot (4-14) did the damage, the visitors restricted to 185 in their reply.

In Division 3, Stefan Gordon’s innings of 82 played a big part in WOODCOTE 2nds’ surprise home win against CROWTHORNE AND CROWN WOOD.

For most of the week it looked unlikely that Woodcote would field a side with a host of players unavailable, but once skipper, Jonny Aldridge, won the toss, he had no hesitation in choosing to bat and it proved a wise decision.

Aldridge (19) and Crawford Anderson (17) got the innings off to a good start and then Rakesh Patel (34) and Stefan Gordon (82) put on 147 runs for the fourth wicket.

Woodcote were all out for 199 in the 39th over. When Crown Wood batted they were soon in trouble against the bowling of Raja Raqafat (2-24) and Rakesh Patel (2-31). They were 47-4 at one stage, but skipper, Richard Hester (43) helped to get their score past the 100 mark. In the end, Crown Wood were 152-8, with the other Woodcote bowlers continuing to make run-scoring difficult. Jonny Aldridge (2-20), loanee, Fasul Nufail (1-21) and youngster Calum Ahmed (1-22) were the other wicket-takers. The margin of Woodcote’s win was 47 runs.

Elsewhere in the division, CHECKENDON 2nds went down to a three-wicket defeat at home against league leaders FALKLAND.

Batting first, the home side put on 199-9 with opener Prashant Khare top scoring with 41. In reply, Falkland reached their target of 200-7 with Gourav Banerjee taking 3-30.