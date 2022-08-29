Proudfoot maintains rich vein of form to help see off local rivals

HURLEY went down to a 98-run defeat at home against ELMHURST in a match that saw them almost snatch a draw.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first opening with Jon Dewsbury and Raki Manju. Dewsbury had an early let off when Mo Basharat shelled a difficult chance at slip off Freddie Duff. He failed to make the most of his good fortune, falling to Ollie Rogers for 17 in the seventh over with the score on 34.

Manju also had a let off when dropped by Baig on 23. He made Hurley pay by scoring a rapid 60 from 59 balls before chasing a wide one from Rogers and edging to Archie Wild behind the stumps.

Basharat replaced Rogers and struck in his first over to have Haris Khan (16) caught at slip by Pat Hinnell. This brought the ebullient Sam Bowers to the crease, and he proceeded to punish the bowling, reaching his 50 from 39 balls including thre fours and five sixes. He only lasted another five deliveries after passing the milestone, bowled trying to reverse sweep an off-break from Liam Cole.

Max Kibble (28 from 26), Stephen Brearley (20 from 15) and Fasul Nufail (21 from 13) kept up the pressure on the bowlers, but they all stuck to their task to take regular wickets. Cole and Basharat both finished with three apiece while Rogers and Hunjan both claimed a brace. Elmhurst were dismissed in the 39th over for 248.

The Hurley reply started well with a partnership of 27 in four overs of which Josh Cole scored 26 before chipping a return catch to Wiseman. The innings then stuttered to 32-4 as Hinnell, Baig and Kayani all fell cheaply with Wiseman (3-37) doing most of the damage.

Archie Wild hit 26 from 20 balls but was trapped in front of middle stump by Kennedy with the score on 62-5.

Dylan Bridges, batting at six, dug in for the long haul in a vain attempt to try and salvage a draw. Parvinder Hunjan entertained with 33 from 29 and Freddie Duff stayed with Bridges for 27 deliveries to give the hosts some hope of avoiding defeat.

With overs running out for the visitors, they turned to Bowers who got the vital breakthrough to dismiss Duff (15) with 22 deliveries remaining. Liam Cole (two) was bowled in the next over by Nufail leaving Mo Basharat and Bridges to try and survive the last 16 balls. However, it was not to be, as the Hurley skipper was adjudged lbw to Bowers in the penultimate over, leaving the home side all out for 150 and Bridges unbeaten on 30.

Batting first at home to GORING, CHECKENDON’S total of 226-4 in 35 overs featured an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 126 between Jake Jackson and Matt Heslop. Jake also reached his first century by hitting a six off the last ball of the innings whilst Matt finished on 64.

Goring opener Tom Davies responded with his first half century and Andy Ankerson hit 51 in only 35 balls as the visitors went all out for the win.

However, a double wicket maiden from young paceman Suev Marar achieved in the penultimate over saw Checkendon home by 24 runs.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS returned to winning ways with a fine five-wicket home win against WEST WYCOMBE.

James Watts struck twice early on as he bagged 2-24 in an encouraging seven-over spell, but Wycombe skipper Ryan Parrett and David Jones — who struck 107 — put the visitors on top.

However, the introduction of Nick Murdoch (2-10) and the returning Ben Rumble (2-28) kept the Wycombe middle and lower orders under some kind of restriction in the latter part of the innings, the visitors ending on 212-8 from their 35 overs.

After Daniel Watts was well caught early on, Don Townsin (42) and Brandon Murdoch (38) accumulated efficiently to give the Unicorns a strong base from which to chase down their target.

Teenage debutant Tom Kirk struck a hard-hitting 34 to keep his side up with the required rate, and Jack Beavan then finished the deal in style with three consecutive boundaries and a towering straight six to complete the job with seven balls to spare.

Father-and-son duo Christopher and Ben Proudfoot stole the show as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS beat SONNING COMMON VILLAGE by 12 runs.

It was the more youthful of the duo, U16 Ben, who led from the front with the bat as he recorded a third half century of the season before falling for a superb 76.

There was little relief for the visitors, though, as trail-blazing Mahas skipper Mark Lambert smashed a stunning 44 not out from only 14 balls — only one of which he failed to score off — to fire his side to 215-7 in their 35 overs.

Sonning Common battled hard in reply, but Christopher Proudfoot’s figures of 6-29 — which in turn helped him become the first Peppard Stoke Row player to take 10 across a weekend — aided by 2-33 from bustling seamer Pradeep Kumar, helped the Maharajahs dismiss their opponents for 203.