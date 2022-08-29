Berkshire’s comfortable win secures league title

BERKSHIRE clinched the NCCA’s Western Division 1 title when they defeated HEREFORDSHIRE by an innings and 20 runs at Falkland Cricket Club this week.

They went into their final Championship games needing a 16-point win and six bonus points to overhaul leaders and defending champions Oxfordshire. They achieved it by three points.

The eight bonus points were easily secured on the opening two days of Sunday and Monday.

Berkshire bowled out Herefordshire in the first innings for 192 with Luke Beaven taking 4-62

and Henley’s Euan Woods 3-47.

Berkshire then built up a huge lead by making 374-9 following excellent knocks from Imran Malik with 73, Charlie Dunnett 67, Andy Rishton 50 and Dan Lincoln 44.

Trailing by 182 runs, Herefordshire made a poor start to their second innings, slipping from 41 for one to 55 for five in five overs with slow left-armer Beaven taking three of the wickets.

Captain Matt Pardoe and Roshan Venkataraman lifted the total to 133 but the former’s dismissal for 46 triggered off another collapse and the visitors were all out for 162, with Venkataraman unbeaten on 49.

Beaven finished with 5-57 and fellow spinner Max Uttley 4-25 on his return to the county side.

Berkshire’s opponents in the NCCA Championship final will be Lincolnshire, who won the Eastern Division. The match will be played at West Bromwich Dartmouth starting on Sunday, September 4

This coming Sunday, Berkshire will be looking to retain the NCCA Trophy when they play Cumbria at the Wormsley Estate ground in Stokenchurch (10.30am start).

Berkshire have beaten the same opposition in the last two finals by one run in 2019 and by 151 runs in 2021, the 2020 competition having been cancelled due to the covid pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for a discounted rate of £9.40, but after this Thursday they will cost £12.50. Children go free of charge.

Barbecue food will be available all day, as well as snacks and drinks. Spectators planning to go to Wormsley are advised to take their own seating.

Gates will be open at 9.30am and car parking is available on site.