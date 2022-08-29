Mixed fortunes at both ends of table for Hurley sides as season nears climax

HURLEY’S hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premiership took a massive blow as they narrowly lost to neighbours LITTLEWICK GREEN at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

Home skipper Yasir Gul won the toss and opted to bat first. The skipper was the first to depart, getting a leading edge to a Jake Ling delivery with only one extra on the score board.

Shafqat Hussain (15) and Adil Shaffiq (74) set about consolidating on a track that offered encouragement to the bowlers. Initial progress was slow, but the score had progressed to 61 in the 14th over when Hussain was trapped lbw by Nanda Devaiah.

Jono Patrick failed to trouble the scorer, stumped by an eagle-eyed Dan Lord off Aadith Chandra. Javed Khan made 31, adding 58 in seven overs as he and Shaffiq looked to increase the tempo.

The partnership was broken by Barnaby Hogg (2-27), taking a return catch to dismiss Shaffiq. The next delivery saw Gurpreet Singh sky a catch to Mahesh Nanjundappa at cover.

Saeed Ajmal (24), Sajeel Mahmood (23) and Jagdeep Singh (32 not out) all made useful contributions to help the Hurley score to 234 when Walton (two) was dismissed by Christie Green in the penultimate over with a delivery that kept low.

The Littlewick Green reply got off to a brisk start with a dozen runs coming from the first two overs, mainly thanks to extras, as the opening attack of Joraw Singh and Javed Khan struggled to find a consistent line and length.

Gradually the bowlers reigned in the scoring rate and Singh was rewarded with the wicket of Chandra (10), caught at mid-on by Shaffiq. Khan picked up the prized wicket of Christie Green, adjudged leg-before for seven at 60-2.

Rudy Redshaw (14) received a sharply rising delivery from Shaffiq that he could only glove to Ajmal at slip (79-3).

A fine throw from Gurpreet to run out Lord (18) left the visitors requiring 116 from 19 overs with five wickets remaining.

The fortunes ebbed and flowed as tight bowling pushed the required rate above a run a ball. Jack Mason-Apps (47) went on the attack, only to fall three short of his half-century, lbw to Hussain. Jake Ling, with 43 from 29 balls, gradually put the visitors in control and by the time he holed out to Joraw Singh at long-off, Littlewick had got the target down to 32 from five overs.

Nanjundappa (23 not out) and Devaiah (13 not out) kept their nerve, running sensibly between the wickets as the Hurley fielding faltered, to see the visitors home with four balls to spare.

This result leaves Littlewick Green safely anchored in mid-table while Hurley are 51 points from safety with two matches remaining and looking at the prospect of playing in the third tier of Chilterns League cricket for the first time in their history.

In Chiltern Division 1 HARPSDEN 2nds defeated champions HOLYPORT by three wickets.

The visitors, batting first, were all out for 130 with Rod Birkett taking 4-47 and Jamies Paice and Qaisar Abbasi both taking two wickets each.

In reply, Will Stevens top scored with 64 not out as Harpsden reached their target of 131-7.

HURLEY 2nds moved up to second place in Chilterns Division 2 thanks to a seven-wicket win at HOLYPORT 2nds in a high scoring match where more than 520 runs were scored on a green soft pitch. Vice-captain Joban Singh called correctly at the toss and asked the home side to bat. Holyport started expansively as Hashim Sulaman (13) and Charlie Ticehurst (five) profited from some early poor fielding until Joban Singh (3-69) had Ticehurst out lbw the third over. Singh repeated the feat in the fifth over, this time onto the boot of Sulaman to leave the home team 33-2.

Saj Shawl (43) showed his class and supported by Paul Kenny (66) added 66 in seven overs as Mandeep, Joban and Surinder Singh all came in for some punishment.

Also coming in for punishment was Hurley umpire Dave Walton who got in the way of a hard hit straight drive from Shawl, deflecting into his face off his arm, with nothing more than a graze and swollen limb but did stand down for the rest of the innings.

When the game resumed, Surinder made the breakthrough having Shawl chipping to mid-on at 99-3 but this didn’t slow Kenny down as he made use of the third-man area to hit numerous boundaries. Joined by the prolific Holyport skipper Jon Ticehurst (104) the pair added 85, although with the spinners of Phil Ridgeway and Liam Cole regaining some control the run rate started to slow down. The loss of Kenny in the 27th over, caught at square leg, precipitated a brief collapse as Holyport fell away from 184-3 to 187-6 with Archie Gadeke (one) run out trying an ambitious second to be beaten by Surinder Singh’s accurate throw to the keeper, and Shiv Patel (0) bowled by the returning Joban Singh.

However, with Ticehurst still at the wicket runs were still coming and with Sachin Patel (five) added a valuable 34 until Patel wandered down the track to Mandeep Singh (3-29) to be smartly stumped by t David Simoes at 221-7 in the 35th over.

Chris Smith endured a turgid 13 ball duck before being bowled by Singh, and having reached his century off 94 balls with 18 fours and a six, Ticehurst sacrificed his wicket being run out by 22 yards to allow 11-year old Niall Bateman to bat in his second senior game. Bateman was last man out, stumped, at 260 in the final over to leave Hurley a challenging total to chase.

Simoes (106 not out) was asked to open playing his first league game of the season and with the promoted Kumayle Hussain (12) added 17 for the first wicket until Hussain paid the price for going back to a ball the kept low to be bowled by Shiv Patel in the fourth over.

Clive Williams (13) played some good drives until he contrived to drag a Charlie Ticehurst long-hop onto his stumps at 49-2 in the ninth over.

Simoes proceeded towards his century, adding 119 in 16 overs with Josh Cole (49), as the home side rotated their bowlers to try and slow the run rate and make the breakthrough.

Shawl impressed with his sharp seamers off only a few paces, and although wicketless had both batsmen in trouble at times.

Both batsmen fed on some ordinary bowling and even more ordinary fielding from the other end as Ashish Jha was unable to support Shawl, although he did finally seam one through the defences of Cole to hit the off stump one short of his half-century at 169-3 off 25 overs.

Haider-Ali Baig (56 not out) joined his junior coach and mentor in the middle and the pair quickly knocked off the remaining runs, Simoes reaching a chanceless seventh career century off 100 balls and containing 19 fours.

Baig hit the ball all around the ground in a stylish half-century, and it was appropriate that he hit the winning runs, off Bateman as Hurley won with 8.2 overs remaining.