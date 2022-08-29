Peppard Stoke Row close in on promotion

HENLEY 2nds went down to a 110-run defeat in their Division 1 home clash with EVERLSEY last Saturday.

The visitors, having won the toss and electing to bat first, put on a huge 374-7 with opening batsman Oli Parsons top scoring with 109. Matthew Donovan and Felix Watson-Smyth both took two wickets each for the hosts.

In reply Henley were dismissed for 264 with Oliver Buckle top scoring with 79.

KIDMORE END moved up to second place in Division 3A after defeating visitors BAGSHOT by 25 runs.

Matt Bolton top scored with 129 not out whilst Manpreet Singh (58) and Aditya Chib (53) both chipped in with half-centuries as the hosts posted 309-3 from their allotted overs.

In reply Bagshot were eventually dismissed for 284 after 44.3 overs with Vipin Taliyan taking 4-32.

HARPSDEN slipped to third place in the table after losing out by six wickets at WARGRAVE 2nds.

The visitors, batting first, put on 225-8 with enry MacDonald top scoring with 65 and Nadip Sohi taking 3-36 for Wargrave.

In reply, Wargrave reached their target of 226-4 with Kieran Lall hitting 105 not out and Aaryan Pawar 51 not out.

In Division 4A Will Legg scored a hard-working half century to inspire PEPPARD STOKE ROW to a dramatic four-run win at neighbours HENLEY 3rds, a sixth consecutive victory and a result which takes them to the brink of promotion from Division 4A. The visitors chose to bat at Nettlebed, but lost a couple of wickets to fall to 25-2 after 10 overs before Legg and Kirk Graham dug in.

Wickets continued to fall in pairs as the latter and Dan Hayden went to make it 106-4, and Owen Simmons and Scott Harris came in quick succession to leave Peppard 155-6 with nine overs remaining.

Yet despite losing Legg for 83, a gem of an innings from Daniel Watts, who struck a rapid 45 not out, helped his side post 230-7 from their allocated 45 overs. Harris and Simmons grabbed a wicket apiece in their opening spells in reply, but Henley opener Rob Kenworthy — enjoying a highly productive campaign — kept his side’s noses in front.

The game continued to ebb and flow with Henley 170-4 with nine overs remaining, but they looked to have made a decisive move when needing just 32 from 29 balls then 25 from 23 and still with six wickets in hand.

However, Hayden’s off-spin and the nerve of youngster Kyle Tappan held for Peppard, the latter’s last over going for just six to secure a win which featured four catches for Mark Price and one of the best of the season from Watts.

In Division 5A, WARGRAVE 3rds ran out nine-wicket winners away at TAPLOW 2nds.

The home side, batting first, were dismissed for 219 with Max Meader taking 3-35. In reply, Wargrave reached their target of 220-1 with Mark Richards hitting 101 and Mayank Gudimetla 55 not out.

KIDMORE END 2nds suffered a surprise 119-run defeat away at NEWBURY 2nds.

The home side batted first and put on 208 before bowling the table-toppers out for 89.

In Division 8A, KIDMORE END 3rds climbed out of the relegation zone after defeating visitors ALDERSHOT 3rds by three wickets.

The visitors, batting first, put on 240-9 with Jonny Abbott taking 3-34. In reply Peter Roseff hit 70 and Prasanna Kirubakaran 65 as Kidmore End reached their target of 241-7.

In Division 10C KIDMORE END 4ths ran out two-wicket winners at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 5ths.

The home side, batting first, put on 245-4 whilst in reply Kidmore End reached 248-4.

Elsewhere in the division, basement side WARGRAVE 4ths lost out by eight-wickets at home to CHESHAM 4ths.

Batting first, the home side put on 157-9 with Neil Bailey top scoring with 44. In reply Chesham put on 159-2 in 30 overs to win the match.