A family moment to cherish as youngest son scores first senior half century

In the annual fixture against KEP DOON, HURLEY welcomed back several former players to Shepherds Lane for a keenly contested 40-over contest which they won by 68 runs.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat first, opening with Shoaib Kayani (11) and David Simoes (50). Kayani fell early to a catch by Downes off Nico Adams at 24-1.

Archie Wild (34) and Haider-Ali Baig (35) both made significant contributions to take Hurley to 146-3 in the 22nd over.

Simoes got becalmed in the 40s before eventually reaching his half century, only to fall leg-before to James Hern at 150-4.

With wickets in hand Hurley were looking at posting well in excess of 200 but the loss of the big hitting Joban Singh for only five meant they had to revise their ambitions.

An unbeaten 30 from Mike Walton helped the hosts to a competitive total of 213-8 from their 40 overs.

After a sumptuous tea provided by the visitors, Kep Doon began their chase with Jack Burton and skipper Paul Trenell against the opening attack of Joban Singh and Freddie Duff.

Youngster Duff swung the ball to good effect, beating the outside edge on several occasions before bowling Burton (21). Downes was the next wicket to fall at 36-2, giving Singh his 100th wicket for the club.

Rogers removed danger man Trenell (42), caught by Baig at 76-3. Rob Tait (38) did his best to keep his side in the match but was not given much support by Nico Adams (0) or Michael Dye (0) who both fell to the off spin of Liam Cole.

When Tait fell at 120-6, caught by Baig off Nigel Haines, Kep Doon’s hopes of victory had effectively gone.

Singh returned to have Louie Burton caught behind at 129-8. James Hern made 13 from 17 balls but an attempted sweep off Haines saw him fall leg-before.

The fall of Hern brought 11-year-old Jasper Burton to the middle in his first ever cricket match. He survived an early scare, ‘dropped’ first ball by Hassan Gul to make an impressive 11 not out.

Ashley Lemming failed to trouble the scorers, becoming Haines’ third victim and Simoes came on from the Shepherds Lane end to wrap up the victory with his fourth delivery to dismiss Chris Dye (4) ending a great day’s cricket which was followed by a barbecue enjoyed by all those present.

BLENHEIM PALACE’S total at CHECKENDON of 234-5 in 35 overs was based mainly on an unbroken sixth wicket partnership of 117 between brothers Jake and Finn Spearman, of which older sibling Jake contributed 88 in only 47 balls.

Checkendon’s reply began with a confident 58 in 45 balls from Tommy Ellis, who shared an 84-run opening stand with Johnny Jackson. Johnny then featured in another fraternal partnership of 72 with his older brother Jake before being dismissed for 46.

Jake Jackson hit 74 in a mere 58 deliveries but then became second victim to Jake Spearman whose pace bowling brought him four wickets in all and appeared to have won the game for the

visitors. However, a rapid 36 from Abinav Kaurav kept the home team in the hunt and despite the loss of two wickets in the final over, Alex Podolski, who only faced the last ball, managed to hit it wide of long on for four to secure victory for Checkendon by three wickets.

A fine all-round team display helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS edge out visitors THEALE & TILEHURST by two wickets.

T&T opener Tom White — who had made an impressive century against PSR’s Maharajahs side earlier in the summer — continued where he left off by taking 14 from the opening over.

However, the introduction of off-spinner Pav Chima (3-24) helped slow the run rate and also accounted for the dangerous White (41), well caught by stand-in keeper Jack Beavan as he attempted a reverse sweep.

Luke Shepherd chipped in with an unbeaten 40, but Dom Evans (3-30) returned for a second spell which ensured the away side were kept to 228-9 in their 40 overs.

The experienced Alistair Scott and Alvin Waterman built a steady platform for PSR as they put on 54 for the opening wicket, and despite both departing as their side slipped to 84-3, Tom Phizackerley (36) and skipper Hamish Scott (34) rebuilt in a 60-run partnership.

T&T kept chipping away, though, and the game remained in the balance with PSR 210-8, only for Bryn Davies to hold his nerve with an excellent unbeaten 33 which led his side home with just one ball to spare.

There was a moment to cherish for the Murdoch family as youngest son Rob scored his first senior half century for PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS in a 110-run triumph against RICHARD DENNER XI.

The under-14 retired on 51 following a beautiful innings as his dad, Brandon, was umpiring, brother, Nick, was at the other end, and grandfather, Ken, spectated on the sidelines during a visit from South Africa he had started just a couple of days before.

The only absentee in the family affair was mother, Claire, who pulled through the gates at the Les Clark Oval just as her son was walking off, but she was proud of his efforts.

Earlier, Pradeep Kumar had also retired on 51 and PSR’s top-scorer this season, Nick, also walked off having made 50 as the hosts totalled 242-4 in their 40 overs, loanee Charlie Fletcher the pick of the attack with three wickets.

The visitors reply never really got going as fit-again Aryan Pradeep (2-15) and Brandon Murdoch (2-29) were among the wickets as the Denner XI ended on 132-7.