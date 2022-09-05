Woodcote dominate in a ‘season’s best’ display

A season’s best performance by the home side in the BCL Premier Division at WOODCOTE on Saturday saw the home team dominate the match against champions elect MORTIMER WEST END.

Skipper, James Worsfold, won the toss and decided to bat first and his batters repaid his confidence in good measure.

They amassed 272-5 in 40 overs with Alec Curtis top scoring with 64 and achieving his maiden half-century for the club.

Almost all the Woodcote batters made light work of a bowling attack with a fearsome reputation.

Loanee, Shakeel Bashir (54 not out) helped himself to a half-century and Jonny Clark (45) looked the class player he is. Clark and Bashir shared a fifth-wicket partnership of 107.

Mortimer West End’s innings never really got any forward momentum thanks to tight Woodcote bowling, good fielding and a surprising lack of ambition from the visitors who knew that 12 points would bring them the title.

They reached 237-6 to lose by 35 runs. Worsfold was the pick of the Woodcote bowlers with 2-30, but Ryan Van Heerden (2-23) also bowled an impressive five-over spell and the ever-dependable Olly Nicholson (1-36) restricted the run-flow, as usual.

Alec Curtis confirmed himself as a genuine all-rounder with 1-22 in four overs.

Mark Pearson, who had an unsuccessful afternoon with the ball, distinguished himself with one outstanding catch.

Mortimer West End’s title needs League confirmation, but it looks as if it is theirs with one match to play.

Woodcote’s last match at Welford Park could see them finish as runners-up.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division GORING beat WELFORD PARK by 161 runs. The home side put on an impressive 290-9 while their opponents were all out for 129. Teenager Tom Mennie claimed his maiden five-wicket haul for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds as they kept their Division 1A promotion dreams alive with a one-run success in a home thriller against neighbours CHECKENDON.

Riaan Ackerman led the way for the hosts with a well-crafted 62, and with under-14 Rudi Derbyshire (38) and skipper Matt Vines (31) continuing the charge, PSR looked in a good position.

However, Checkendon hit back as Sudev Mara, Sunil Varrikkara and Vikas Sharma all grabbed a couple of wickets, only for Jake Sedgwick (37) to play a gem of an innings in the latter stages and led his side to 243-9 from their 40 overs.

Mennie got to work by taking three wickets in his opening spell, only for Jake Jackson — an under-15 in the PSR set-up — and Matt Heslop to steady the ship.

The former edged behind off Jem McAllister, but Heslop and Checkendon captain Sathia Jobe kept the game well and truly in the balance.

What seemed a decisive over came on Mennie’s return, Jobe (47) bowled before Heslop (62) was magnificently stumped off a leg-side wide by the evergreen Gerry Bacon.

Checkendon needed 49 from the last four overs, but there was still more drama even after Derbyshire (2-48) left them requiring 24 from two overs.

Varrikkara (33 not out from 24 balls) was the main reason why, but Derbyshire held his nerve and despite the last ball being hit for four, the away side ended on 242-9.

Under-14 Archie Watson picked up his first five-wicket haul as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds stunned Division 2 leaders PURLEY ON THAMES 3rds and secured a barely believable eighth straight win and a seventh in the league with a 43-run away triumph.

Despite losing an early wicket, Mark Harper (65) and Myben Proudfoot (47) put together a terrific second-wicket stand which propelled PSR to a competitive total of 175-8.

The scale of the hosts’ task was quickly elevated as the returning James Rowson — whose availability has been severely restricted due to the birth of his second child earlier in the summer — produced a pumped-up display which may rank as one of his best for the club in taking 4-24 from his eight overs.

There was no let-up after that as Watson (5-13) was relentlessly on the money, and while Richard Leach (37) and Nick Turner (43) tried their best to keep the game alive, it was ultimately futile as they were dismissed for 132.

WOODCOTE took a youthful 2nd XI, including six teenagers, to SANDHURST for their Division 3 match and they gave a good account of themselves before succumbing to a four-wicket defeat.

Woodcote scored 140-5 on a slow green wicket with teenagers Archie Clark (34) and Ted Akers (27) batting very well after skipper Jonny Aldridge (26) and Will Nash-Wortham (28) had put on 55 for the first wicket.

Sandhurst used their experienced bowlers to good effect in keeping the total down.

Their batters didn’t have it all their own way in the second innings and the six wickets taken by Woodcote all fell to the teenage brigade.

Sully Akers returned the best figures with 2-13, while William Gordon, who has bowled well all-season, took 2-26, Paddy Mainwaring took 1-25 on debut and Archie Clark 1-25 completed a good all-round performance.

It took nearly 35 overs for Sandhurst to reach the required total.

Elsewhere in Division 3 YATELY conceded to CHECKENDON 2nds.