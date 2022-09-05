Club’s 50+ trio help county side reach final

A trio of WOODCOTE players have helped the OXFORDSHIRE 50+ B team once again reach the Chris Bishop Trophy final for the seventh consecutive year.

Stefan Gordon, Jez Mayo and Olly Nicholson, have all played their part by scoring significant half-centuries in earlier rounds of the competition, which included fixtures against over-50s county sides from Hampshire, Gloucestershire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Somerset.

To reach the final Oxfordshire defeated a Warwickshire 50+ 3rd XI in a 40-over semi-final at Witney Mills CC on August 23. Warwickshire were put into bat and reached 118-1 off 19 overs and were due to post a commanding total; however, tight bowling and excellent fielding restricted the away team to a modest 184-9 off their 40 overs.

Mayo held three catches including two stunning catches at gully. Nicholson took four wickets for only 20 runs in a six-over spell which included a hat-trick – his second in just four weeks after a hat-trick in the opening over of a Berkshire Premier League game.

Oxfordshire made a solid start to their reply with Gordon helping to build an 84-run opening partnership. Oxfordshire’s target was reached for the loss of only five wickets with more than seven overs remaining. This year’s Chris Bishop Trophy final will be Oxfordshire 50+ B against Wales 50+ 3rd XI on Thursday, September 8 and is due to take place at Aston Rowant CC.