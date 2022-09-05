Knotty Green’s narrow victory condemns Hurley to relegation from premiership

THE penultimate game of the season saw HURLEY travel to Forty Green Road to take on high-flying KNOTTY GREEN.

A closely contested match saw the hosts emerge narrow victors by two wickets, a result that condemns Hurley to relegation from the Chilterns & Mid Bucks Premiership.

Home skipper Tommy Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first on a green track, a rarity in recent weeks. The outfield was also quite green with lush grass interspersed with bare sandy patches.

The opening pair of Umar Zamman and Zeeshan Butt started cautiously with only four runs coming from the first three overs, before getting into their stride and finding the boundaries on the postage stamp of a ground.

The score had reached 44 in the ninth over when Zamman was dismissed, caught behind to Widdowson. The batsman’s reaction suggesting that he was less than happy with the decision.

Butt (84) was the star of the innings but got little support from most of his team mates as five batsmen failed to score a run and only three of the remainder reached double figures as Dahrmendra Patel (7-52) decimated the Hurley line up.

When the visitors lost their eighth wicket with only 115 on the board, the home side declined a drinks break, expecting to be off the field fairly sharply. Thanks to a last wicket partnership of 42 between Adnan Hussain (30) and Zeeshan they were made to toil a little longer in the late summer sunshine. Johnny Patel came on and took the wicket of Zeeshan with his second delivery to end the Hurley innings on 172.

The Knotty green reply started slowly with Johnny Patel and his brother Tommy only managing a couple of runs from the first two overs. An early breakthrough for the visitors came in the fourth over when Johnny drilled the ball to Sajeel Mahmood at cover and set off for a single. Unfortunately for his brother, Mahmood’s throw to the keeper left the skipper well short of his ground. Johnny didn’t last much longer, only one more run had been added when Zamman pegged back his middle stump.

Zeeshan was the next to strike, as Mason played all round an in-swinging delivery and lost his leg stump. James Baldwin (49) provided the glue in the middle of the innings although he did have a couple of scares, surviving a confident appeal for leg-before and being dropped in the covers.

Naeem Khan replaced Zeeshan and after an expensive over was replaced himself by Jagdeep Singh. This proved to be a master stroke as Jagdeep’s first ball thudded into Neel Patel’s (11) pads and umpire Walton raised the finger to send him on his way.

Khan replaced Zamman at the Penn Road end and had better luck, re-arranging the furniture of Crump (2). At 69 for five in the fourteenth over, the match was finely balanced. The run rate was never going to be a problem for the hosts but it was all a question of whether they would be bowled out. Saeed Ajmal got the vital wicket of Baldwin, caught behind by Shaffiq to give Hurley hopes of forcing a victory, but a belligerent 32 from Widdowson before he was bowled by Jagdeep kept the hosts on track. By the time Pandya (23) departed in the thirty-eighth over, only five more runs were needed by Knotty Green. Nikhil Shetty (27) saw his team home without further ado to give Knotty Green victory with nearly six overs to spare.

In Chiltern Division 1 HARPSDEN 2nds defeated LITTLEWICK GREEN by 193 runs. The victors were put into bat first, piling on 300-3.

In reply Littlewick Green were all out for 107.

In Division 2, HURLEY 2nds home match against local rivals LITTLE MARLOW had veteran scorers Mike Cole and Richard Tedham reminiscing of matches played between the teams nearly 30 years ago, but it was a sublime unbeaten century from 15-year-old Haider-Ali Baig, well-worked half-century from 20-year-old Josh Cole and four wickets for 17-year-old Liam Cole as Hurley powered to a comfortable seven wicket victory chasing 225 in this 45-overs-a-side encounter.

With both teams fielding slightly weaker teams due to bank holiday weekend commitments, Hurley skipper Josh Cole won the toss and elected to field first.

Both teams included a healthy mix of youth and experience and on a decent track Ben Weston-Conway (33) initially took a liking to the short boundary on one side of the ground in an opening partnership of 42 in nine overs.

Opening bowlers Joban Singh (1-43) and Parvinder Hunjan (0-26) were guilty of bowling too many short balls, and it was Singh who made the breakthrough with a rising delivery that took Weston-Conway’s edge to stand-in keeper Cole who took a comfortable catch. With Richard Tinsley (8) dropping anchor early on, Nicky Marie Jr (18) looked to be aggressive until a poor call saw Tinsley struggling to make his ground, beaten by a direct hit from midwicket by Hunjan.

Most of the Little Marlow batsman got starts as Andy Findlay (17), playing his first game of the season, joined Marie Jr to keep the scoreboard ticking by picking off the bad ball. A lack of seamers from the home side even saw Baig (0-17) employ his medium pace, until Cole turned to his spinners in the 16th over which had immediate reward as Phil Ridgeway’s (2-58) first ball struck Marie Jr’s pad and his lone appeal answered in the affirmative by the umpire, much to the mild displeasure of the batsman.

Liam Cole (4-34) started with a diet of full tosses conceding 10 in his first over but on a pitch offering some turn quickly tuned his radar to remove Farhan Hussein (14) with a quicker ball and Findlay (17) leaving one that turned sharply to take middle stump.

Ridgeway removed Dinesh Reddy (2) chopping on via a healthy edge and Cole bowled Dev Govil, playing his first match for 10 years, to leave the visitors 126-7 off 23 overs and in danger of posting a sub-par score.

Ged Holmes rolled back the years to smash a quick fire 65 off only 40 balls including six fours and four sixes, taking 19 off Ridgeway’s fourth over.

Aided by some dropped catches, Holmes found a perfect partner in ex-Hurley player Raheem Dad (17) who batted sensibly in adding 59 in 12 overs lifting the score to 185-7 in the 35th over before Cole switched to the Shepherd Lane end to have Holmes caught one-handed at long on by Jasdeep Singh.

Nigel Haines (2-32) was belatedly brought into the attack and quickly saw Dad driving to extra cover where Joban Singh took a sharp catch. An important 37 run last wicket partnership from Ajith Pillai (13) and skipper Hugh Dickinson (19) saw Little Marlow to a bonus batting point before Dickinson’s attempt at a reverse sweep off Haines only saw it balloon to Jasdeep Singh who took a much more comfortable catch to leave the visitors 224 all out off the first ball of the 41st over.

A healthy over-rate enabled the Hurley innings to start at 16.10 and Parvinder Hunjan (7) was asked to open with Clive Williams (8) as he had to leave early for family reasons. Having hit the first ball of the innings to the boundary Hunjan looked uncomfortable and chipped Dickinson (1-59) to mid-on in the fourth over at 11-1, with the scant reward that he would at least make it back home in time. Williams soon followed in the eighth over, nicking behind off the admirable Dad (1-36) at 37-2.

Baig (116) started aggressively and with the circumspect Jasdeep Singh (27) added 41 in nine overs until Singh missed a straight one from Holmes (1-24) at 77-3 in the 17th over. This was the last success for the visitors as the two leading run scorers for Hurley this year then joined together to make an imperious unbroken 150 run partnership as Baig and Josh Cole (56) rotated the strike and pierced the infield.

Cole was happy to play the supporting role taking 28 singles as Baig contributed 86 of the partnership, his 96-ball containing 13 boundaries and five maximums. Once Baig reached his first league century, Cole got to his 50 off 58 balls with six fours, and hit consecutive fours off Holmes to see Hurley home by seven wickets with eight overs remaining.