HENLEY 2nds went down to a two-wicket defeat in their Division 1 home clash with BEACONSFIELD on Saturday.

The visitors won the toss and put the home side in to bat first where they chalked up 223-10, helped by 76 from Charlie Homewood and 48 from Ajmal Safi. In reply Beaconsfield scored 225-8.

In Division 3A KIDMORE END slipped to third place in the table by just two runs in their away clash with league leaders Sonning. The hosts won the toss and went into bat first, notching up 179 runs. In reply the visitors managed a frustratingly close 177.

HARPSDEN moved up to second place after a six-wicket away win over THATCHAM TOWN. The hosts, batting first, made 127-10, with Harpsden scoring 128-4 in reply.

Mid-table WARGRAVE 2nds picked up a five-wicket win when they visited WHITE WALTHAM. Batting first, the hosts put on 257-9. Wargrave’s Mandip Sohi (80) led the 258-5 reply with other good performances from Kieran Lall (55) and Matthew Townson (68)

A terrific knock from opening batsman Fergus Nutt helped PEPPARD STOKE ROW secure promotion from Division 4a with a week to spare as they overcame visitors COVE 2nds by five wickets.

Having chosen to bowl, PSR made the perfect start as Scott Harris had Doug Bewley caught by Nick Murdoch without scoring, only for a couple of other chances to hit the turf as the away side built a platform. Young left-arm spinner Connor Lamsdale claimed the second wicket when he bowled Nick Harrison to make it 81-2, but Cove kept coming and added another 64 runs before Owen Simmons cleaned up Josh Godman. Simmons (2-50) snared another swiftly afterwards and, with Harris (3-30) returning to good effect and Sam Fooks ending up with 2-41, Cove were restricted to 222-9 from their 45 overs.

Lamsdale (31) was the senior partner in an opening stand of 54 with Nutt, and Dan Hayden (34) kept the momentum building when he entered proceedings before becoming the third wicket to fall with the score on 114.

Another wicket fell to make it 130-4, but Nutt (80) kept going and despite playing a somewhat irresponsible shot to be caught on the boundary with a century at his mercy and the total on 187, Simmons (30 not out) and Harris closed out the game with 31 balls to spare. PSR visit table-topping Falkland 2nds tomorrow (Saturday) in a title shoot-out.

Also in Division 4A, a 100-run defeat saw HENLEY 3rds drop to the bottom of the table in their clash with FALKLAND 2nds. Batting first, Falkland put on 222-8 and Henley could muster only 122-10 in reply.

In Division 5A WARGRAVE 3rds went down to a narrow three-run defeat in their clash with ICKENHAM. Batting first, home side Ickenham put on 219-9 and the visitors were only able to scrape together 216-10.

KIDMORE END 2nds remained top of Division 7A after a home win over MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 3rds by 119 runs. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the home side piled on 256-8 with strong contributions made by Chris Pigden (40), Abhishek Chatterjee (52), Anthony Holland (54) and Umer Faroqi (50). The visitors scored 137-10.

There was an away defeat for KIDMORE END 3rds in their Division 8A match against SONNING 3rds which saw the home side win by one wicket. Batting second, Sonning replied with 224-9 to the visitors’ 222-10, a result which saw Kidmore drop to ninth in the table.

In Division 10C WARGRAVE 4ths forfeited their match against WRAYSBURY 3rds.