Great weekend of silverware and promotion for Woods

WARGRAVE’S Euan Woods enjoyed a memorable weekend for club and county on the cricket field.

The 23-year-old all-rounder helped Wargrave to secure promotion to Division One of the Home Counties Premier League on Saturday, and then on Sunday, he scored 84 off 95 balls as Berkshire defeated Cumbria by five wickets at Wormsley to lift the NCCA Trophy for the third time in a row.

Although the margin of victory — which came with more than 11 overs to spare — was comfortable, Cumbria did give Dan Lincoln’s side some anxious moments early in their innings.

Sam Dutton (67) and Ben Walkden (64) appeared to have laid the foundations for a more substantial total when they shared an opening partnership of 108, but after the former drove to Woods at mid-on, Cumbria lost their way badly against tight bowling and sharp fielding.

There were 65 dot balls in the second half of Cumbria’s innings and a total of 227 for nine always looked at least 50 runs light on a good batting pitch.

Spinners Woods and Jafer Chohan, along with paceman Andy Rishton, all took two wickets. In front of a crowd of around 500, Berkshire openers Archie Carter and Johnny Connell (both Henley) departed early but Woods, with 84, and Henley’s Jack Davies, with 64 from 50 balls, calmed any nerves with a third-wicket partnership of 135 in 20 overs.

“They were excellent to watch,” said Lincoln. “They have spent a few years batting together at Henley. The boys know the game inside out, when to be brave and what risks to take. I think today was a little more conservative from them but there were still some strong shots and good running between the wickets.”

Woods was the fourth man out at 191 and his Wargrave team-mate Rhodri Lewis (23) departed at 217, leaving Dan Lincoln unbeaten on 20 with his boundary securing the victory.

It gave Berkshire their ninth piece of silverware in six seasons and they have the opportunity to add a tenth when they face Lincolnshire in the National Counties Championship final at West Bromwich Dartmouth CC which starts next Sunday and is scheduled for four days.

Berkshire will start favourites having beaten the Eastern Division champions in three successive Championship finals between 2016 and 2018.