Dogged Hurley briefly delay celebrations for champions-elect Cadmore End

Another Chilterns League season comes to an end. On the first Saturday of ‘Meteorological Autumn’ HURLEY entertained champions-elect CADMORE END in the Premiership.

The players arrived at Shepherds Lane to find a strange coating of green stuff on the outfield that those with long memories said was grass.

Home skipper Yasir Gul won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. A late start meant the match was reduced to 40 overs per side. The visitors suffered an early setback when Nadeem Ishaq (7) chipped a short ball from Adil Shaffiq to Yasir Gul at mid-wicket. Tight bowling from openers Umar Zamman and Shaffiq restricted Cadmore End to 34 runs from the first 10 overs.

A wicket each for Saeed Ajmal and Adnan Ali meant Cadmore reached the drinks break at 72-3 with Atisham and Waqas at the crease. The pair gradually got into their stride, aided by several dropped catches from the Hurley fielders to post 66 for the fourth wicket in 13 overs.

Atisham eventually fell to Ajmal, caught in the deep by Adnan Hussain. Huram Hussain continued the assault, blasting 37 from 26 deliveries before playing across the line to Jagdeep (2-63). Waqas (113) duly reached his century and was not out until the final delivery when he was run out by a direct hit from Jagdeep. After early hopes of restricting Cadmore End to around 200, Hurley found themselves chasing an unlikely 262 for victory.

The Hurley chase did not start well, losing Adnan Ali without scoring to a delivery from Abrar Khan that seamed in to hit the top of leg stump. Zamman was the next to go, leg-before to Malik for six. Adil Shaffiq looked in good touch with 18 from 12 balls but was unlucky to fall to a sharp, low catch at short mid-wicket by Malik off Khan. So 27-3 soon became 36-5. Hassan Gull played solidly until a tentative prod to Malik saw his stumps re-arranged. Yasir Gul (1) could only glove a sharp bouncer from the same bowler to the keeper.

Jagdeep became the second victim for the Malik/Waqas double act and with Saeed Ajmal failing to score, Hurley were in deep trouble at 45-7. Adnan Hussain (27) and Ibrahim Hamid (21) launched a spirited counterattack to add 51 for the eighth wicket. When they both fell in consecutive overs, Hurley were still two runs short of a first batting point.

Mike Walton (10) and Ahmad Adil (23) managed to delay the Cadmore End league-winning celebrations for 10 overs and in the process edged the score up to 137 and gained a couple of batting points for their side.

Nadeem Ishaq returned to bowl the 34th over and his first ball was good enough to bowl Adil and allow the visitors to celebrate their 124-run victory.

In Division 1 a 165-run partnership of Sasha Burgess (86) and Ollie Heath (79) helped HARPSDEN 2nds to a three-run victory over PINKNEYS GREEN 2nds. The pair had opened the Harpsden reply after Green were 175-8. When Burgess was stumped by wicketkeeper Sandip Dudhande, Sam Imlay joined Heath but only put on eight runs to secure their 178-1 victory.

There were several cricketing cliches that welcomed HURLEY 2nds’ first ever visit FULMER for the final Division 2 league game of the season.

Fulmer, in their first year in the league, were looking to complete an impressive unbeaten season while Hurley were attempting to secure second in the league, even though promotion to Division 1 was not possible due to the relegation of the 1st team from the Premiership.

Missing several key players, the visitors were hoping to bat first on a good-looking track but skipper Josh Cole lost the toss and Fulmer captain Priyan Vijay chose to bat.

Hurley started with nine men due to “operational issues” while late call-up Aekam Singh made his way to the ground, and Jasdeep Singh returned home to grab his forgotten whites. “Catches win matches” was certainly true in this match as the visitors grassed no less than eight chances including off the very first ball of the innings as Kashif Hashmi (0) nicked to the keeper who failed to hold on diving in front of first slip.

So leading wicket-taker Joban Singh (4-57) dispensed with the fielders to have the dangerous Hashmi bowled with the fifth ball of the first over, following up with Nigel Field leg before despite a big stride in the third to leave Fulmer in uncharted waters at 10-2. Four overs were lost when the heavens opened.

After the restart 10-2 quickly became 17-3 as Vijay edged Singh to Ravi Singh at second slip who took a remarkable one-handed catch diving to his right.

Having “wickets in hand” proved invaluable to Fulmer, as they took their time to rebuild the innings, as Hurley sensed an unlikely victory, but Jamie King (43) and Brijesh Lath (124) combined to add 98 in 19 overs as the second-string bowlers struggled to make the breakthrough.

Ravi Singh (0-19) bowled a tidy nine over spell and it took Liam Cole (1-53) to eventually tease King into a big shot to be caught at long-on at 115-4 off 26 overs.

Pretty much all of Fulmer’s scores this year have approached 300 and Hurley were confident of keeping them to around 200 but hadn’t reckoned on the robust Ashwin Venkatraman (39) adding 58 in nine overs with Lath before nicking Joban Singh behind where brother Askash this time held on to a regulation catch.

The exuberant Umer Shams (39) came to the wicket and made his intentions clear from the very first ball and his 14-ball innings included one boundary and five sixes, mostly off the unfortunate Josh Cole (0-38) who for the second time this season conceded 25 off a single over.

Haider-Ali Baig (1-44) also came in for some tap as Shams and Lath added 68 in only five overs, until Shams smashed the youngster to deep midwicket where thankfully the safe hands of Joban Singh took another good catch at 250-6 off 40 overs.

Lath reached his century shortly after having faced only 108 balls and bludgeoning 24 boundaries. A late cameo from Waqas Hashmi (16) saw Fulmer to 282-6 off their allotted 43 overs.

Hurley started the chase impressively, generally being up with the run rate and around the Duckworth-Lewis par score throughout, as with a 5pm start it was likely bad light would intervene later, and the innings would be truncated.

Aekam Singh (104) and Akash Singh (18) added 30 for the first wicket until Shams (2-20) tempted Akash to slap to point. Last week’s centurion Baig (9) looked composed adding a further 30 with Aekam until he chipped a tame return catch to Lath (1-29) at 60-2 in the 13th over.

The Singhs continued the run chase as Ravi (21) added a quick 46 for the third wicket before being caught behind off Vijay (1-34). Parvinder Hunjan (34) and Aekam then joined to add 94 to bring some serious alarm to the home camp. Hunjan was content to play the supporting role as Aekam reached his century off 108 balls, including 16 fours and two sixes. With the seam of Mark Denness (0-28) and Kashif Hashmi (0-45) struggling to control the increasing run rate the gentle leg spin of Venkatraman (4-32) tore through the middle order and Hurley capitulated from 200-3 to 229-8 inside five overs to leave the match strongly favouring the home side.

Hunjan was first to go in the 35th over, caught at long-on, followed next ball by Aekam smartly stumped. Joban Singh (21) survived the hat-trick ball and he and leading run-scorer Josh Cole (5) added a quick 26 before Singh was caught at long-off. Sher Singh failed to spark and was caught first ball and, with it getting quite dark, Shams was reintroduced and his pace was too much for Cole who swung blindly to be caught by Tony King at cover, much to his surprise and that of his team-mates.

Jasdeep Singh (8) briefly entertained although by then it was no surprise when the umpires ruled the conditions were too dangerous due to bad light, much to the frustration of both teams, and the game was abandoned after 40 overs with Fulmer victors by 24 runs on DLS method.

Unfortunately, EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD won their final game against HOLYPORT to condemn Hurley to third place in the league.