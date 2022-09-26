Northants batsman shows his class

WOODCOTE wound up a memorable season with a winning draw against BBC CAVERSHAM, who share the ground at Woodcote.

Batting first, Keegan Shepherd and Connor Mattimore put on 171 for the first wicket. Both players batted well to reach personal milestones. For Keegan it was his maiden century for the club (101 retired not out) and for Connor it was his maiden half-century (52).

After that, Mark Hooson (13 not out) and Tony Speers (12 not out) continued the run feast and Woodcote finished on 205-1.

BBC were never in the hunt to win the match, but they defended doggedly and finished on 128-5.

The wickets were shared around but Mattimore completed a memorable day with 1-15 in seven overs, Callum Ahmed (1-28) shows promise for the future, and Neil McDougall’s sharp stumping off skipper Jonny Aldridge’s bowling was also a highlight.

CHECKENDON welcomed neighbours PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS for an end-of-season friendly in which the visitors set a total of 176 in 35 overs thanks to Rudi Derbyshire’s stylish 50 in 41 balls backed up by Nick Murdoch with 47 and Alex Leedham’s 35.

For Checkendon, young medium pacer Nathan McGurley stood out, taking 1-8 in two overs.

The home team’s reply was rocked by a hat-trick for opening bowler Ben Rumble, which left them

37-4.

However, Jake Jackson steadied the ship with 48 in 47 balls supported by Matt Heslop who retried on 50.

Rama Adigantla and Sathia Jobe then completed the task for Checkendon, securing victory by five wickets with seven overs to spare.

Northamptonshire batsman Saif Zaib played a crucial role in helping IBSTONE inflict a 158-run defeat as visitors PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS were hammered in their final Sunday fixture of the season.

The visitors made an excellent start as U16 Harry Harper claimed three early wickets in his opening spell of 3-27, but Zaib’s arrival at the crease, fresh from scoring 124 in the second innings of the County Championship Division 1 game against title contenders Surrey last Wednesday, helped his village side take control of the contest.

The Surrey attack had included international bowlers in the form of Kemar Roach, Dan Worrall and Tom Curran, but the Mahas dismissed Zaib for just 81 when Scotsman Chris Proudfoot (3-31) utilised a strong wind to his advantage to have the batsman well caught on the boundary by Aled Roberts.

The lower order chipped in with some useful late cameos, but with U14 Rob Murdoch claiming 2-24, they were dismissed for 211.

However, this total proved far too many as the Mahas subsided for 53, Brandon Murdoch top scoring with 14.