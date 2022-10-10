Tail-enders hold out for draw

GREYS GREEN held on for a draw in their final match of the season against visitors WHITCHURCH on Sunday.

The home side won the toss and asked Whitchurch to bat, a decision they regretted as the visitors got off to a flying start.

Led by Chapman they raced to 115-3. Chapman combined solid defence with a fine array of attacking shots and was well supported by Morrell (16), Hill (17), and Kumar (18). He was then joined by Lackey in a stand of 68 and at 183-3 Whitchurch were well poised for a big score.

Greys Green then took a flurry of late wickets. Chapman was well caught by Jenkins for 86, Lackey was lbw for 50 and Whitchurch were bowled out for 208. Pick of the Greys bowlers were Gray with 4–53 and Shafqat who took 4-38 in 11.3 overs.

In reply Greys Green lost an early wicket but Shafqat, with 23, and Darby, with a career-best 34 which included some powerful boundaries, added 47 before wickets fell steadily reducing the home side to 107-5. Their cause was then revived by a stand of 54 between Neeson — guesting against his parent club — and Jenkins who combined solid defence with some powerful shot-making.

When they were both dismissed, Jenkins for 39 and Neeson for 32, Whitchurch sniffed victory but in the gathering gloom the Greys tail-enders clung on for a draw ending on 172-7.

The wickets were evenly distributed between the Whitchurch bowlers although Heard impressed with 10 overs for 15 runs.