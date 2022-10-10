Players’ player of year award for Graham

KIRK Graham was named Peppard Stoke Row‘s first team players’ player of the year as the club held its annual awards evening held at Peppard Common where a record attendance of 113 members enjoyed the evening.

South African all-rounder Graham, who joined the club from Littlewick Green during the off-season, impressed with bat and ball to receive the gong during a campaign in which his side finished as runners-up during their debut campaign in Division 4A of the Thames Valley League.

Captain Michael Chard elected not to award the batsman and bowler trophies, citing the team’s holistic approach and how promotion had been secured via a collective effort as opposed to individual performances.

In the second team, who also secured promotion having finished as runners-up in Division 1A of the Berkshire League, U16 Harry Roberts was named players’ player, with skipper Matt Vines taking the batting gong and his cousin Taylor winning the bowling award.

The third team prizes were won by captain Matt Kimber, Mark Lambert and Christopher Proudfoot respectively.

U16 Nick Murdoch was chosen as the Sunday Unicorns player of the year as he became just the fifth Peppard Stoke Row man to reach 1,000 runs during a season, while the Maharajahs trophy was shared between father-and-son Mark and Harry Harper.

Roberts was named most improved player following a sterling summer in which he scored almost 700 runs, while U14 Rudi Derbyshire, who cracked 805 runs and took 44 wickets, was named Oratory School young player of the year from the club’s principal sponsor.

Trophies for first-time hundreds were awarded to Murdoch, Matt Vines, Roberts and Oli Sedgwick, while maiden five-wicket hauls were achieved by Proudfoot, Archie Watson, Murdoch, Tom Mennie and Graham.

A special presentation was made by Berkshire League chairman Eddie Lunn to Roy Hayden, who became the first bowler in the history of the competition to take 1,000 wickets during the summer.

The ducks race was won by Fergus Nutt, who acquired four in his 13 innings, while Richard Ashton was chosen as clubman of the year for his off-field contribution as fixtures secretary and general assistance across many areas behind the scenes.

Adam Lotery was a worthy runner-up having taken the over role of director of junior cricket and continuing the advancement of a section containing some 230 boys and girls from U6 to U19.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the club should contact Gerry Bacon on 07785 771847 or psrccltd@gmail.com if you are a senior, or Nichola Watts for juniors on 07880 743112 or email nichola2 watts@ yahoo.co.uk