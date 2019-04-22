Goldring impresses to take runners-up spot

NATIONAL veterans champion Roger Goldring was an impressive runner-up in the Cheltenham A-Level series tournament on Sunday, capping a fine weekend for Phyllis Court’s top five players all in good form at this competition and the one held at Surbiton.

At the Surbiton Open, in the top ranked National Championship Series, Charlie von Schmieder and Raouf Allim both exceeded their pre-tournament seedings with seven victories each in the block stage games on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Chris Roberts played to his par with four game wins as all three of the Phyllis Court players took the scalp of an England international player.

Von Schmieder got off to a good start with a win over Tobi Savage, who is acclaimed as the best jump shot player in the world, Allim also got an early win over England’s Harry Fisher and Roberts completed the hat-trick with a fine win over an out of form Lionel Tibble on Sunday morning.

With his weekend job done, von Schmieder didn’t take part in the placing games on Sunday afternoon but Allim continued to add his wins tally to finish 11th in the 24-player event, ahead of Roberts in 14th.

Meanwhile at Cheltenham, in the second tier National A-Level Series, Phyllis Court’s Goldring, won his block on Saturday to qualify for Sunday’s best-of-three knock-out phase, but the unfortunate Ian Norris just missed the cut when he tied on game wins but lost-out on net hoops.

Norris made amends and was unbeaten on Sunday as he cruised to win the plate event and ninth place overall in a field of 32.

In the main event knock-out, Goldring dismissed the scare of a first game loss to local player David Magee to win 5-7, 7-6,7-4, and then got past another home player Louise Bradforth in a straight games semi-final 7-4, 7-5.

He then faced England’s most improved player of 2018 Stuart M Smith in a topsy-turvy final which went the way of Smith 2-7, 7-4, 7-3. Goldring improved his national ranking and collected six points in the A-Level Series title race.

This weekend sees Roberts back at Surbiton, but this time for an Association Croquet tournament alongside Phyllis Court’s Frances Colman, Raghu Iyer and Richard Peperell.