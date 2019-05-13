Double success on south coast

ROBIN Coates and Chris Roberts celebrated milestone tournament victories on the South Coast last week.

Coates continued the impressive golf croquet form to win a National B-Level Series event at Southwick, near Brighton. The victory was hard fought, especially in the final where he had to come from behind to win at the last deciding hoop.

Additional rewards came in the form of a second handicap reduction in less than two weeks and, as a result of the tournament victory, Coates qualified for the end of season B-Level series national final.

Further west, Chris Roberts was on good form at the Budleigh Salterton Association Croquet (AC) May week tournament in Devon where he recorded his first A-class event win with seven victories in eight games.

His accurate, sometimes high-risk, long ball promotion shots were consistent throughout and were the main factor in his favour and he collected the Godfrey Turner Cup that dates back to 1936.

Phyllis Court club mate Frances Colman also did well at Budleigh, and was leading her block, until two losses on the final day left her with a 4/6 record, forcing her to settle for the runner-up place. Still with AC, the Coles Championship at Cheltenham saw Phyllis Court’s Raouf Allim lined-up in a field that included nine current or former international players.

Allim scored a 2-1 win over last season’s British Open finalist Mark Suter before falling in straight games in the quarter-finals to England’s Christian Carter and two more game wins in the plate event rounded off a good weekend for the Phyllis Court champion.

Back in Henley, Raghu Iyer led Richard Owen to victory in Phyllis Court’s internal ‘High-Low’ GC doubles tournament for the Hugh’s Mallet trophy last week, in an event that was marked by the presence of four new players who had only completed their beginners training course a few weeks prior.

Phyllis Court also staged their heat of the National Charity One Ball handicap competition last week in support of the Alzheimer’s Societywhere in excess of £270 was raised. Chris Roberts won the heat but is unable to attend the national final this coming weekend where Phyllis court will be represented by runner-up Jim Walter.