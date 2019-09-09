Phyllis Court secure league title in last game of season

VICTORY in the final game of the season meant Phyllis Court Club’s “B” team were crowned North Division of the Southern Federation Handicap League champions.

With three defeats earlier in the season it was thought the title was out of reach but a 10-6 win over High Wycombe Kites last Friday made all the difference.

Raymond Wood’s team will now take on the winners of the South Division, Hampshire Club Bransgore, in the Federation Handicap League Final at Phyllis Court before the end of the month.

The winners will represent the Southern Federation in next season’s GC Federations Shield, which is a new 10-team national competition for each federation’s Handicap League champion team.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday last week, Phyllis Court “C” played their final Handicap League final and recorded an 8-8 draw against Blewbury “B”.

Phyllis Court’s “A” side will face Roehampton Club in the National Inter-Club Championship semi-final tomorrow (Saturday).

Coincidentally, Bath was the venue for last weekend’s final of the Croquet Association’s Grass Roots competition for players who started the season with handicaps of eight or more where four Phyllis Court players took part.

Tony Peperell was the club’s top performer, winning his block to qualify for the main event semi-finals where he lost ended up third in the field of 20.

Russell Robinson and Steve Morton were both second in their blocks and Madeleine Probert was third in hers. Robinson then defeated Morton in the final of the Plate event, earning them fifth and sixth places respectively and Probert secured 10th place.