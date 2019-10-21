Schmieder secures club’s singles title

CHARLIE von Schmieder became the Phyllis Court double champion on Saturday when he won the final of the Club’s Open Golf Croquet singles season-long competition.

At the start of this season, it was clear that von Schmieder had decided that this was a challenge that had to be met, and with the added incentive of playing in the GC World Championships this summer, he was seen honing his skills still further on the practice courts far more frequently than before.

It was no surprise that six-time former Phyllis Court champion von Schmieder and the reigning champion Raouf Allim should have met in the GC open singles final in a repeat of the 2018 end of season finale.

Heavy overnight rain and nearby standing water nearly put paid to the showdown before a ball was played but with both players keen to settle the contest, the first game of a scheduled best-of-three began just after 10.15am.

Despite constant drizzle, half an hour into the match, a good number of club supporters had gathered under umbrellas to see the initial half a dozen hoops shared evenly, but a confident and well stuck seven-yard hoop score form the boundary at hoop seven, gave von Schmieder advantage at the next as well and he saw off Allim’s recovery efforts well to win 7-3.

The second game was more interactive than the eventual score-line suggests, and again hoop seven proved pivotal, and in establishing a commanding 5-2 lead there, there was no way back for Allim, and von Schmieder cruised to 7-3 for the game, match and club title from there.

Other Phyllis Court season-long competitions were also decided last week, when Robin Coates capped another fine season by retaining the 3+ Singles title with a win in the final against Mike Christmas.

Meanwhile Chris Roberts squeezed past the clever thinking and much improved Jeff Smith to win the handicap singles final at the last hoop of the deciding game.