Monday, 28 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

National award for Phyllis Court stalwart

National award for Phyllis Court stalwart

CHRIS ROBERTS, chairman of Phyllis Court Croquet Club, has been awarded a Croquet Association Diploma for Services to croquet at the Association’s annual general meeting on Saturday.

Roberts is only the third recipient of this national award from Phyllis Court, following Brian Bucknall and Vivian Thomson in 2014 and Frances Colman three years later.

Croquet Association president Quiller Barrett made the award and read a citation which detailed Roberts’ contribution to his club, area and national associations and was pleased to report that Phyllis Court has grown into the biggest croquet clubs in the country under Robert’s stewardship.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33