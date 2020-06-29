Monday, 29 June 2020

Croquet club ready for first tournament

PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley will play its first croquet day tournament of the belated season today (Friday), when eight of the club’s higher handicapped competitive players contest in singles.

The event acts as a qualifying round for the National Grass Roots competition final in September, with four places up for grabs.

Croquet chairman Madeleine Probert and former grass roots winner Christine Searle start as favourites in this first competitive outing that will have covid-19 preventive social gathering measures at its heart.

As advised by the Croquet Association, players will compete in two separate four-player all play, all groups in the morning.

Then senior and junior quartets will be formed based on the morning’s results to provide a complete finishing order.

Phyllis Court’s season-long singles competitions got underway this week with early round ties in the mainly seeded draws.

Phyllis Court A team’s National Inter-Club Championship opener away at Camerton and Peasedown, near Bath, has now been fixed for July 8.

The side will comprise Raouf Allim, Chris Roberts, Roger Goldring and Ian Norris. The club’s top ranked player, Charlie von Schmieder, ranked number 22 in the UK, is unable to travel due to work commitments.

