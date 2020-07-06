Unbeaten Searle wins singles title

CHRISTINE SEARLE was undefeated in her march to take a singles croquet title at Phyllis Court Club in Henley.

Her direct style, consistently taking up scoring positions and capitalising on the errors of others, earned her wins in all six games of the 8+ competition on a gloriously sunny day last week.

Favourites Madeleine Probert and Jeff Smith had poor moorings and failed to make the cut for the senior half of the event at the mid-point, but lower seeds David Young, Edmund Shirley and John Maguire all qualified to contest the Black Ball Trophy with Searle.

Maguire’s three morning wins could not be added to after lunch and Shirley also faded rather, as he ended on 50 per cent for the event.

However, the dark horse was Young, who had fallen 3-7 to Searle earlier in the day but, in what turned out to be the tournament’s deciding game, he pressed her all the way in a 6-7 reverse that could easily have gone his way.

This tournament also acted as the Phyllis Court qualifier for the Croquet Association’s National Grass Roots competition for players with handicaps of eight or more, and top four finishers will be invited to take up the club’s allocated places for that event which is scheduled to be held at Watford Croquet Club on September 6.

Searle previously won the national competition in 2016 but is ineligible to appear in the final again, so Phylis Court’s representatives will be Young, Shirley, Maguire and Rick Lilley, who recovered from a disappointing morning to win the junior half of last week’s tournament. Buoyed by that recovery, Lilley, who is only in his second season of croquet, sprang the biggest up-set of the season so far on Sunday when he defeated third seed and regular team player Delia Norris 7-6, 7-5, in Phyllis Court’s 3+ Singles season-long competition.

Competition games are being played at an excellent rate as players make up for time lost to the covid-19 lockdown.

In the top-level open singles, there were first round victories for Chris Roberts over Hugh Crook, and Mike Fensome, who was pushed in two very close games by the much-improved Dianne Browne, who nevertheless found her own success in the next tier 3+ Singles with defeat of Jim Walter.

In the 7+ Singles, preliminary round wins were recorded by Sally Tooher, and competition debutants Daphne Spiers and Julia Green over other first-time competitors, Jean Douglas-Withers, Bernard Bridges and Kevin Ward respectively.

In the Handicap Singles where Mike Fensome was taken to three games by Barrie Scott and there were also wins for Steve Morton, Richard Owen, David Young and Ian Norris.