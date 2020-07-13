Smith into last 16 with two wins in club’s singles events

JEFF SMITH notched up two wins at Phyllis Court Club in Henley in its season-long croquet competitions.

His first victory was by straight-games win over the experienced Kathy Tuomey in the handicap singles event, undoubtedly his best win to date, especially as the pair are of the same grade and so the games were played on level terms.

Dot Owen put up a good fight in going down to Smith in the 7+ singles a couple of days later, bringing forward the good form shown in her preliminary round victory over newcomer Hugh Baylis.

The busy Smith is now into the last 16 in both the handicap and 7+ competitions and has nothing to lose when he plays as an underdog in the higher-grade 3+ singles against Hugh Crook in two week’s time.

Meanwhile, Rick Lilley, who has shown some patchy form so far this season, did enough to get past Carol Wadsworth in the handicap singles event and earn a handicap reduction from 10 to nine in the process.

There were also handicap reductions for Richard Owen and David Young, who both enjoyed impressive victories over more experienced players Mike Christmas and Hugh Crook respectively.

Elsewhere, Mary Garnor needed a deciding third game to get past Tony Peperell in the 3+ singles and there were wins for debutants Martin Cranstoun and David Stratton in the 7+ singles, and Roger Goldring, Allan Henderson, Delia Norris and Kevin Ward in the handicap.

Competition games continued in the latter half of this week and next, as the first round deadlines for two of Phyllis Court’s four season-long competitions nears.

Further afield, there continues to be disappointment for local players entered into tournaments on the national circuit with two top level events at Cheltenham being the latest to cancel due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions.

Plans are being finalised to restructure Phyllis Court’s own National B-Level tournament from a two-day 16-player event into two separate one-day eight player contests.