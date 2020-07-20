Goldring and Fensome lead club into championship semis

PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley recorded a resounding 6-1 victory in Somerset last week, in their quarter-final of the national Inter-Club Croquet Championship.

Complying with covid-19 precautionary guidance, the Henley side travelled to the Camerton and Peasedown Club, west of Bath, in four separate cars, and despite a lacklustre start to the match, they recovered well to win in fine style.

Phyllis Court “A” were without their top-ranked player Charlie von Schmieder and number five Ian Norris, who were absent with work commitments and sickness respectively.

Their top pair for this match, Raouf Allim and Chris Roberts, struggled on the unfamiliar bumpy surface of the hosts’ court and, with the former plagued by the return of the back injury that ruined the latter part of his 2019 season, they lost the doubles rubber 5-7, 7-3, 6-7 to Colin Britt and Mo Boys.

Phyllis Court’s fortunes were rescued in the morning session by a 7-5, 7-4 straight-games win for Roger Goldring over Brian Wilson and for Helena Fensome (a late replacement for Ian Norris) 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 over Ros Key-Pugh.

Camerton and Peasedown put up a good fight in the afternoon session but Phyllis Court extended their match lead with Roberts’ 7-5, 7-6 defeat of Boys, just moments before Allim secured the fixture with the disposing of Britt 7-4, 7-5.

Goldring and Fensome both had to work hard for victories that iced the cake for Phyllis Court and both needed third deciding game wins to defeat Key-Pugh and Wilson, 6-7, 7-3, 7-1 and 7-6, 4-7, 7-2 respectively.

Phyllis Court will travel to face Nottingham in the semi-final that will likely take place next month.

Meanwhile, Phyllis Court’s “B” team had a disastrous inaugural match in the Southern Federation’s new B-Level League last week, when they went down 8-0 away at Blewbury.

Dianne Browne, Delia Norris, Hugh Crook and Don Rutherford lost all their matches in straight games.

There was cheer for Phyllis Court’s Association Croquet handicap team, however, which defeated High Wycombe in a match that was reduced to three-player teams by the league manager on the eve of the match last week.

This lead to a pre-match decision by both team captains to set aside Frances Colman’s rubber so that she could assess the handicap of High Wycombe’s rapidly improving Ed Olhausen.

The remainder of the Phyllis Court team won their individual one-game rubbers: Chris Roberts came from behind to beat Alan Clark +1, Richard Peperell beat Keith Pound in quick fine style +26, and Raghu Iyer got the better of Geoff Youd +10.

Back on home soil, Phyllis Court’s season-long competition matches continue to be played at a pace.

Patrice Mulcahy secured a win over the more experienced Edmund Shirley in the 7+ singles.

This week sees the first of Phyllis Court’s nationally advertised tournaments to have survived wholesale lockdown postponements and cancellations, with the first day of its Association Croquet 8+ advanced tournament with the second day to be hosted by High Wycombe.

Frances Colman and Raghu Iyer fly the flag for Phyllis Court, as holder Carole McLoughlin from Ealing defends her title against players from as far afield at Nottingham.