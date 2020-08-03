Fensome retains veterans’ club title

MIKE FENSOME won the Phyllis Court Croquet internal veterans 80+ tournament between the showers on Monday but he didn’t have it all his own way.

Fensome retained the title that he won in 2019, in the first year he was eligible, and was again the youngest field of seven that included nonagenarian Ray Broadhead as its senior.

Liz Toms was joined by fellow debutant Mike Sayer, who only started to play croquet last year.

The morning block games went with the seedings by handicap and produced two close semi-finals from which Fensome emerged the 7-5 victor over Michael Christmas and Bill Pitkeathley endured some last hoop drama in getting past Don Rutherford 7-6.

In the final, Pitkeathley matched scratch player Fensome hoop for hoop and led 4-3 at the half-way point.

Fensome wrestled the lead back at hoop nine and wrapped up the game and tournament 7-5.

Meanwhile, a nationally-advertised two-day Association Croquet 8+ advanced tournament was hosted jointly by the Phyllis Court and High Wycombe clubs last week with one day’s play at each club.

Phyllis Court had five such tournaments in the national calendar again this season but lost the first three to the lockdown. Of the eight participants, Henley’s Frances Colman and Raghu Iyer took part. Both won their first games but then lost second round ties to the two standout players in the field, Peter Allan, of Harwell, and Andrew Beaumont, who had come all the way from Nottingham.

Colman beat Iyer in their close third round game but the tie between Colman and Carole McLoughlin, of Ealing, in the final round of five was closer.

Leading by one hoop, Colman took on a 7ft hoop shot which seemingly secured the win, but then McLoughlin hit-in from 20 yards to immediately reduce the deficit.

Mcloughlin then did well to create a game levelling chance at the next hoop, but she narrowly missed, to the relief of Colman, who wrapped-up third place in the tournament with that victory.