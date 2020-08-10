Norris and Coates into national finals

IAN NORRIS saw off all comers and their collective 31 “extra turns” to win the first of Phyllis Court croquet’s two handicap singles tournaments in searing heat on Friday of last week.

Norris dropped just one game all day when Robin Coates held back his extra turns until the last hoop of their morning game.

Tournament newcomers Hugh Baylis and Carl Billson had contrasting debuts with Baylis struggling in the morning but finding his form later on and Billson experiencing the exact opposite fortunes.

Tight morning blocks were decided on net hoops when both ended in three-way ties, with the unlucky Billson and Michael Christmas missing out on qualification for the afternoon’s senior block despite winning two out of their three games.

Delia Norris succumbed to the heat of the day and retired from the senior block after one game but husband Ian revelled in the sunshine and was unbeaten in the afternoon for the tournament win, with a revenge defeat of Coates.

Norris and Coates duly qualified for the national final of the All England handicap competition which will be played at Hamptworth, near Salisbury, next month.

They will be joined by the two top finishers from a second Phyllis Court Handicap tournament that was played out on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Phyllis Court’s internal season-long knock-out competitions continued to proceed at a pace with the result of the week going to Richard Owen (handicap eight) for his level play defeat for Christine Searle (seven) in the 7+Singles, closely followed by Patricia Mulcahy (12) who took Jeff Smith (eight) to the last hoop of their decoding game before succumbing to the senior man.

Automatic handicap reductions were recorded this week by Norris (zero to minus one) and Bill Pitkeathley (seven to six).