Club loses out to old rivals for third year

PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley were beaten by Nottingham at the semi-final stage of the Inter-Club Croquet Championship.

It was the third year in a row that the A side lost out to their opponents in the national competition,

Ian Norris had got the Henley side off to a great start by reprising his match victory over Euan Burridge, who was the plate winner at last year’s World Championship.

Norris now has nemesis status for young Burridge, as he added a 2-1 victory to his 2-0 win in the national final last season.

Raouf Allim and Chris Roberts really should have won the first game of their doubles encounter in the morning but both missed easy scoring shots at hoop six when 4-1 up and, with that chance blown, were soon overhauled by international pair James Death and Ian Burridge.

By the end of the doubles, Death in particular, had found his shooting aim and was ruthless in the second game.

In the other morning singles rubber, Roger Goldring played two very long games against Nottingham’s Ian Vincent and their tie was suspended at 1-1 so that all the head-to-head singles match-ups could start together in the afternoon. At one point, three of the afternoon matches and the held over morning decider were all poised at 1-1, so there was everything to play for.

Chris Roberts should have won his opening game against Ian Burridge but destroyed a winning shot position when he clipped his own ball whilst trying to sneak past it.

Burridge pounced on the error to win 6-7 and then controlled their second game to give Nottingham a 2-1 lead Allim played very well to take Death to a deciding game in which the latter smacked the balls all over the court with tremendous accuracy.

Goldring and Norris also took their matches to deciding third games, but those too went Nottingham’s way for a deserved win, albeit with a slightly flattering scoreline of 1.5 to 5.5, with Goldring’s morning match being left unfinished.