Phyllis Court quartet qualify for the All England handicap finals

FOUR Phyllis Court players qualified to play in the national finals last week and this when the Henley club staged two qualifying rounds for the GC All England handicap competition.

Both events attracted a wide range of abilities that were evened out by croquet’s extra-turns system of handicapping which produced closely fought out encounters throughout.

In tournament number one, the two qualification places were eventually secured by low handicapper players with top seed Ian Norris (handicap zero) and Robin Coates (one) showing good patience to see off all the extra turns of their less experienced opponents.

There were good showings from Madeleine Probert (nine), returning to some form and Carl Billson (12) in his first tournament.

Bilson and seasoned campaigner Michael Christmas (six) were unlucky to miss out on the tournament’s second phase on net hoops having drawn on game wins with other first round qualifiers but Christmas put that disappointment aside to win three times more in the afternoon to finish in a strong fifth place.

Tournament number two was just as close, with both morning blocks failing to provide winners on game victories alone, so again net hoops decided the qualifiers for the second phase.

Roger Goldring (minus one) and Kevin Ward (12) dipped out on the maths as Chris Roberts (minus two), Dianne Browne (three), Hugh Crook (five) and tournament debutant Patricia Mulcahy (12) went through to the second phase.

Browne was undefeated thereafter, winning the event with a long and protracted deciding game victory on the hottest day of the year as Roberts ran out of ways to extract her extra turns without cost.

The two tournament winners, Norris and Browne, will contest a play-off final for the Phyllis Court White Ball Trophy at a later date, and will be joined by fellow qualifiers Coates and Roberts at the GC All England handicap final at Hamptworth, near Salisbury, on September 12 and 13.

Browne came to within a whisker of qualifying for a second national final last week when she was beaten into second place, the Phyllis Court heat of the National B-Level Series, a level play competition for players with handicaps of three or more.

Going into the final round of seven, Browne could tie for the lead if she could overcome clubmate Raghu Iyer (three) who himself was in contention for the tournament win after a stellar performance to open the day with five wins in a row.

However, he faded in the final two rounds and Browne won their crucial last round head to head game 7-6.

Any other score line would have given one of the Phyllis Court pair the tournament win, and a ticket to the national final, but with Browne’s late charge only enough to tie on game wins with Phil Davies of Reigate, it was out with the tournament manager’s calculator again.

Browne and Davies tied on game win and net hoops and so the head to head game result was used as the decider and Davies was declared the winner by the slimmest of margins.

Browne earned six national competition points for her second place finish and that might yet be enough for her to creep into the national final at Roehampton on September 5 and 6, if other tournament results around the country go her way.