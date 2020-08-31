Oxfordshire narrowly miss out on shield

OXFORDSHIRE finished runners-up at the Golf Croquet Inter-Counties Championship second division tournament last weekend.

Phyllis Court Croquet had four players in action at Cheltenham, with Raouf Allim, Chris Roberts and Roger Goldring representing Oxfordshire along with Eynsham and High Wycombe member Stephen Wright, while Phyllis Court club mate Richard Peperell represented Berkshire.

Oxon got off to a good start by beating a Croquet Association Select team 5-2 on Saturday morning and followed it up with a same score victory over a strong Devon side that included British Open semi-finalist Stuart Smith, who was well beaten by both Allim and Roberts.

As the sunshine disappeared in the afternoon to be replaced by a howling gale that seriously affect long mallet swings, Oxon stumbled initially against Peperell’s Berkshire side which looked weaker on paper than they turned out to be on grass.

Allim and Roberts scraped a 4-3 timed win over Peperell and doubles partner Joe King of Blewbury, and the Roberts/King singles rubber was also a long and protracted affair eventually won on time by the Oxon player.

After this it was one-way traffic as Oxon won the match 6-1 to retain a share of the lead with Leicestershire and Hertfordshire.

The latter lined up as Oxon’s opponents in the fourth and final round of day one with two unbeaten records at stake as the blustery afternoon led into a cold and rainy evening.

Roberts missed a sitter at hoop nine and with it went the chance of a commanding lead and eventually a game win against Watford’s Nick Archer. He was then victim to the best shot of the day in losing to Letchworth’s John Noble who played a jump shot over two balls to clear Roberts’ scoring ball on the fourth bounce. Oxon lost that match 5-2 to Hertfordshire but still sat in a solid second place overnight in this all-play-all tournament.

On Sunday, Leicestershire put up good resistance but were beaten 5-2 by Oxon, who were confident of sweeping aside hosts Gloucestershire who had a poor first day.

However, the west country team fielded a much-changed line up on day two, drafting in Great Britain AC International Mark Suter and Women’s AC World Championship semi-finalist Sarah Hayes.

Oxfordshire captain Roger Goldring made light of Suter’s high ranking status and beat him with a tight angled jump shot at hoop 1. Team mate Allim then beat Sutar straight afterwards, both results contributing you another 5-2 match win.

The importance of the previous evening’s loss to Hertfordshire now loomed large as Oxon’s destiny was out of their own hands, knowing that a predicted victory in the last round versus Buckinghamshire would not be enough unless Gloucestershire could summon an unlikely win to ruin Herefordshire’s unblemished winning record.

Oxon duly dispatched Bucks 6-1, including a 25 plus stroke two-ball block in the game between Roberts and national coach of the year Ian Shore of High Wycombe. This brought to the fore the best tactical battle of the weekend, which the Phyllis Court eventually worked to a game winning advantage, and it was a hard worked way for Roberts to achieve a handicap reduction to minus three for the first time in his career.

Hertfordshire were not to be denied, winning their last match convincingly and claiming the Division 2 Shield with an undefeated record, with Oxon in a clear second place on six match wins from seven.

Peperell’s Berkshire recorded three match wins to finish joint fourth as news came through that Somerset had won the Division 1 title at Southwick, near Brighton.