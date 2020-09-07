Allim secures national title following final hoop victories

RAOUF ALLIM Allim won the national selectors’ second eight tournament last weekend to bring a national title back to Phyllis Court for the first time in three seasons.

The ‘eights’ sit in a trio of top-class tournaments at the panicle of UK croquet, just behind the British Open and the English Singles Championship and they bring together the best players in the country, this time at Southwick, near Brighton.

The tournament is played as best-of-three matches throughout and is a real test of concentration and stamina with the first phase being a seven match ‘all play all’ block over two-and-a-half days, followed by same length matches for the semis and final.

The blocks were close with only Sidmouth’s Stuart Smith’s five match wins assuring him of qualification for the second phase ahead of the last round of games.

The rest of the field bar one were all tied on three match wins each with one to play, effectively creating a knock out situation in all but name.

Allim was amongst those tied, along with Phyllis Court Club mate Chris Roberts, and they faced the experience of Ashby’s Tim King and Dulwich’s Guy Scurfield respectively.

King put up a good fight and got a game off Allim before succumbing and Roberts played out a three-and-a-half-hour epic with Scurfield, which again went to a deciding game, but this time the result went against the Henley player.

Allim stepped up a gear in his semi-final to beat Steve Leonard of Winterbourne Valley 7-5, 7-6 and then had two good games with Scurfiled in the final, both of which went to final hoop for a 7-6, 7-6 victory, earning Allim the converted Kate Jones Memorial Glass Trophy.

Having missed the cut for the semis by one match win, Roberts did well to win the plate event and finish fifth overall.

Back at Phyllis Court, the internal club croquet knock out competitions continue to be completed with unusual yet very welcome dispatch, and the semi-finalists in the four playing levels are beginning to emerge.

Top performer at this stage is Rick Lilley who has reached the ‘last four’ of the three plus and seven plus handicap competitions which has seen his own handicap reduced to eight this season.