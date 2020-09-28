Coates secures national handicap crown

ROBIN COATES brought a second national title back to Phyllis Court in Henley when he won the final tournament of this year’s All England Handicap Competition on the challenging courts of the Hamptworth Club, near Salisbury.

Following up Raouf Allim’s win in the national selectors’ second eight earlier this month, Coates achievement is the first time that two national titles have been held by the club simultaneously.

Coates (handicap two) had a bad start to the two-day final and lost his first two games of a 13 round “all play all” format but recovered well to win a highly competitive event.

Phyllis Court’s other senior representatives Chris Roberts (handicap minus three) and Ian Norris (minus one) both set the pace by winning their first three games easily, despite conceding a huge number of extra turns each time.

The Henley club’s tournament novice Patricia Mulcahy (12) notched-up her first win in round four.

Coates recovered from his poor start and won his next five games including a 7-6 win over Norris while Roberts was also brought back into the pack with two afternoon losses.

At the end of day one, Andy Loakes (three) from Camerton and Peasedown CC held a one-win lead over Coates and Roberts, with Norris a further victory behind.

On the second day, Norris slipped out of contention in the first game and Loakes also lost to create a three-way tie for the lead, with all the leaders still to go head to head.

In round 10, Loakes’ extra turns did for Roberts who lost 7-2, but Coates faired much better and he defeated the west countryman 7-6 in round 11, to establish a sole lead for the first time. The Coates versus Roberts match saw Coates keep Roberts in check with no more than a one hoop lead with some accurate clearances and smooth hop running. The writing was on the wall for the senior player at 4-4 with four of Coates’ extra turns still standing.

There was no way back from that position for Roberts and, despite some huge clearances, Coates wrapped-up the game 7-5, to go into the final round one win ahead of Loakes and two in front of Roberts and Norris with the title his to lose.

Loakes was first to finish to keep the pressure on Coates to win, Roberts beat Norris to secure third place and Patrice Mulcahy ended her first tournament with a last round third game win.

However, Coates still had to see-out his last match to win, to avoid the agonising calculations of a net hoop count tiebreaker.

His tactic of delaying the use of his extra turns as late as possible worked and, after an unusual wrong ball incident at hoop 11, he took control of the closing stages to win at the last hoop 7-6.

Phyllis Court’s own Croquet Association Council member Frances Colman was on hand to represent the CA in presenting the All England Handicap Trophy to champion Coates.