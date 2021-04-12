Phyllis Court back in competitive action

MEMBERS of the croquet club at Phyllis Court Club in Henley were put through their paces in the biting cold on Monday.

Roger Goldring, Rick Lilly and Michael Christmas all attended an introductory Association Croquet coaching session.

They were followed by Allan Henderson, Hugh Baylis, Patricia Mulcahy and Liz Smith for a Golf Croquet session before they and others embark on a first season on the national tournament circuit.

On Sunday, Chris Roberts will line-up with Richard Peperell in the colours of High Wycombe for the delayed final of the 2020 AC Inter-Club “Mary Rose” Championship against Nottingham at Wrest Park.

The new Phyllis Court 10+ Singles event launches on Monday before the club features in the Southern Croquet Federation’s two Champion of Champions tournaments at Hamptworth on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Raghu Iyer won both competitions at Phyllis Court last year but is concentrating on just one, so runner-up Rick Lilly with fly the Club’s flag in the Golf Croquet tournament this time.

On Thursday is the Phyllis Court heat of the National Charity One-Ball competition, which is supporting the British Heart Foundation.