Roberts and Peperell exposed in poor weather in final

THERE was no joy for Phyllis Court Club members Chris Roberts and Richard Peperell on Sunday when the pair made up half of the High Wycombe team for a delayed 2020 national Inter-Club Association Croquet final against Nottingham.

With coronavirus restrictions keeping players out in the elements, it was a day to forget rather than remember for the biting cold, rain and even snow that fell on exposed competitors at this second-tier Mary Rose Trophy final at Wrest Park, near Bedford.

Both sides struggled with the conditions, especially the slow running courts, and long games became the feature of the day as meaningful breaks were hard to keep going.

Roberts missed a hoop shot late in the first round doubles tie, which let Nottingham back into the game, and they capitalised to snatch an improbable victory. With Peperell also surrendering a lead to lose his singles game, Nottingham took a 2-1 lead into the second round of four head-to-head singles rubbers.

Fast-improving Oxford University player Sophie McGlen, playing for her home town side, made short work of Peperell and won their game within an hour, but the other three ties ploughed on into hour three before Nottingham’s Mike Hedge pegged-out to give his team an unassailable 4-1 winning margin. The other two “dead” games were sensibly abandoned as the rain began falling ever more heavily.

Back at Henley, the unexpected snowfall on Monday morning put paid to the inaugural Phyllis Court 10+ singles tournament, which was to have been the club’s first competitive action of the year. This will be rescheduled and is likely to be organised in two halves, each on separate days, to accommodate the high number of entrants that are expected to re-apply.

Phyllis Court have welcomed 18 new members since the end of last season and they join another similar number of beginners who chose not to play last year but who have all been offered training courses this spring.

Further golf croquet coaching has been offered to small groups of improving players and two further graded classes for association croquet players have also been delivered, with Roberts being joined by fellow qualified coach Frances Colman.