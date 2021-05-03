Goldring undefeated in handicap event

PHYLLIS Court Club were back in league action last week with a first match played under new advantage golf croquet rules.

The first to score seven hoops still wins the game but contests start with a score line that favours the weaker player.

The match between Phyllis Court C and D was played on Wednesday last week, won by the former 13-3. Debutant’s Kevin Ward and Allan Henderson won all four of their games for the C team. The Phyllis Court D team fielded a quartet of debutants, Hugh Baylis, Julia Green, Liz Smith and Patricia Mulcahy.

Baylis won twice against more experienced opposition and Mulcahy was unfortunate to only pick up one win in suffering three narrow 6-7 losses.

Meanwhile, the second of Phyllis Court’s two handicap singles tournaments were held this week. Roger Goldring came through undefeated in his five long games. Mulcahy won four and lost one to finish runner-up.

Mulcahy and Goldring go forward to join the top two from the previous week’s first tournament, Rick Lilley and Allan Henderson, in a round-robin for the White Ball Trophy.

All four progress to the area final of the national All England Handicap competition on August 6.